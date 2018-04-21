The Xiaomi Mi 7 which was earlier speculated to release in the first quarter of 2018 may have to wait till the third quarter of 2018 if it intends to bring 3D face-recognition technology onboard.

According to a DigiTimes report, the success of facial recognition technology has been very low which is mostly due to uneven software and hardware integration. Qualcomm, Himax Technologies, and Truly Opto Electronics are reportedly believed to be more suitable for this technology, unlike Qualcomm.

Moreover, only Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 is suited for this technology, and currently, only Xiaomi is willing to add this technology to its high-end smartphone models.

Meanwhile, Huawei and Samsung are in the race to make native 3D algorithms for this technology, but they do not intend to use Qualcomm according to the report. Samsung is expected to come with its 3D face-recognition technology only by 2019.

In that case, Xiaomi which was quite excited to introduce the technology in the first half of 2018, might have to wait till the third quarter.

The latest leaked renders of the Xiaomi Mi 7 shows a display with a fingerprint scanner however it is speculated that it might come with an under the display scanner.

If Xiaomi indeed comes with the 3D face-recognition technology, it could be the first Android phone to do so. Unless Samsung or other competitors beat it to this game.