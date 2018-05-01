Xiaomi's upcoming flagship, the Mi 7 which was earlier speculated to release in the first quarter of 2018 may actually arrive on 23 May, if latest images of an apparent event poster are to be believed.

The image shows a burning number 7 on it along with the Xiaomi logo on the right-hand corner which in itself is quite self-explanatory. However, according to a report by GSMArena, we cannot really confirm that the image being circulated on Chinese social media website Weibo is legitimate because the image was not shared through Xiaomi's official Weibo account, but found elsewhere within Weibo.

That said, Xiaomi did launch the Mi 6 in April last year so it is a possibility that the Mi 7 may launch later this month. As far leaks and rumours go, the Mi 7 is expected to feature Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 845 chipset along with a healthy 8 GB of RAM.

Xiaomi is also rumoured to be working on a 3D face-recognition technology which could debut on the Mi 7. In terms of design, early renders also hint at the presence of a notch on top which would make it the first Xiaomi smartphone to feature the notch.

Fans of Xiaomi in India will have to wait and see whether the company brings the phone to India once it launches as it did not do so with the Mi 6 last year.