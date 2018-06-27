Wednesday, June 27, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 27 June, 2018 11:05 IST

Xiaomi Mi 6X may launch as Mi A2 in Taiwan hints an NCC certification listing

A screenshot from the NCC certification site shows that Mi A2 and Mi 6X have the same model number.

Xiaomi's Mi A2 could see a launch in Taiwan and has raised hopes that an India launch could be possible.

According to a screenshot from dealntech.com, the NCC certification shows that the new model name and Mi 6X have the same model number M1804D2SG. This has increased the hopes that we could see the launch of Mi A2 even though the certification does not give the name of the model. It has been speculated that it could be Mi A2, as last year the Mi 5X (released in China) was released with the Mi A1 moniker in India.

Mi A2 is expected to similar to Mi 6x. techanddeal.com

Apart from this, a few days ago, Xiaomi posted a tweet asking followers where they would like to go for a global event. The options were quite vague, such as Africas, Americas, Asia, Europe, and Mars.

Speaking of speculated features about the Mi A2, the phone is expected to come with a stock Android OS version instead of MIUI.

A previous report stated a Geekbench listing showing the phone to sport a Snapdragon 660 SoC, 4 GB RAM. According to GSMArena report, earlier this month, Mi A2 was spotted on a Swiss online store for pre-order slated for August. Three colour variants of the same were available.

In April two variants of Mi 6X were launched, a 4 GB RAM + 64 GB internal storage and 6 GB RAM + 64 GB internal storage. It sported a 12 MP + 20 MP dual camera setup at the rear and a 20 MP selfie camera in front.

