FP Trending

Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun has confirmed that the Mi 11 will not come with a charger in the retail package. The model is set to be released on Monday, 28 December. This comes months after Apple iPhone 12 was packaged without the in-box charger and earphones. The Cupertino-based company had cited e-waste as the reason behind the move. The same cause has been cited by Lei Jun in a recent Weibo post.

Taking to the Chinese web platform, the executive announced that the “brand new packaging” of Mi 11 will be thin and light, sans a charger. “Today everyone has a lot of idle chargers, which is both your trouble and the burden of the environment. We are well aware that this decision may not be understood or even be complained about,” read the machine-translated version of Lei Jun’s post.

This was followed by a video that features Mi 11's final packaging box. Here we can see the words: "Pack light in 2021" written on the box in Chinese. This most likely means that the future Xiaomi smartphones are also going to come without a charger in the box. As can be seen in recent researches and trends, most firms are going to make this the norm in coming years. Hence users will have to buy chargers separately if their existing chargers do not work anymore or are not compatible with the new device.

This move is completely opposite to Xiaomi’s stand after Apple launched iPhone 12 without the chargers. A day after the launch of iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, Xiaomi had uploaded a clip of the Mi 10T Pro on social media. The video featured the unboxing of a charger alongside the comment ‘Don't worry, we didn't leave anything out of the box’ was written.

Don't worry, we didn't leave anything out of the box with the #Mi10TPro. pic.twitter.com/ToqIjfVEQX — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) October 14, 2020

This comes after a Samsung also revealed its plans to not include chargers in its 2021 flagships.