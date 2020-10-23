tech2 News Staff

Apple launched its iPhone 12 series that includes iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max earlier this month. Two models – the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro – are now open for pre-booking in India. They will be available for purchase from 30 October on apple.com and Apple's Authorised Resellers. Those who are looking to buy iPhone 12 Mini or iPhone 12 Pro Max will have to wait till 6 November to pre-order the phones.

iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro: Pricing, availability, pre-order offers

The iPhone 12 64 GB variant is priced at Rs 79,900, the 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 84,900, and the 256 GB variant is priced at Rs 94,900. In terms of colours, it will be available in blue, green, black, white, and PRODUCT (RED) colour options.

iPhone 12 Pro 128 GB variant will be available at Rs 1,19,900, the 256 GB storage variant will cost you Rs 1,29,900 and 512 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 1,49,900.

Both iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are now available for pre-booking on Apple Online Store.

Buyers can get a cashback of Rs 6,000 on HDFC Bank credit card and 6 months No Cost EMIs by getting a cashback of Rs 6,000 on the purchase of the iPhone 12. On iPhone 12 Pro, customers can get Rs 5,000 cashback and no Cost EMIs for 6 months. Buyers will also have the option of getting an instant discount of Rs 1,500 on HDFC Bank debit card on the purchase of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro.

iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini specifications

iPhone 12 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and a Ceramic Shield glass technology to make it more durable. It comes with an IP68 rating for water resistance up to 6 meters for up to 30 minutes. iPhone 12 comes with iOS 14 out of the box and is powered by an A14 Bionic chipset.

In terms of camera, it comes with a dual rear camera setup that houses two 12 MP wide-angle lenses that come with Smart HDR 3. According to Apple, Smart HDR 3 will "adjust the white balance, contrast, texture, and saturation of a photo for remarkably natural-looking images". Apple also claims that iPhone 12 features the first camera that can shoot HDR video with Dolby Vision. It is apparently "the only device in the world to enable an end-to-end Dolby Vision experience, allowing customers to easily capture, edit, and share cinema-grade videos natively on iPhone".

Apple has introduced MagSafe wireless charger for iPhones that will support 15W wireless charging. You can use any MagSafe charger, cases or wallets that will magnetically stick at the back of the iPhone 12.

The iPhone 12 Mini sports a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR display. All the other specifications of this model are the same as those of iPhone 12.

iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max specifications

The iPhone 12 Pro features a 6.1-inch display whereas the iPhone 12 Pro Max comes with a 6.7-inch display. The two handsets have got the same ceramic shield screens, IP68 water resistance, MagSafe as the iPhone 12.

They feature two 12 MP ultrawide lenses with 1.6 aperture wide-angle. In addition to this, they also sport a 52 mm equivalent telephoto camera. Apple has also announced that Deep Fusion is coming to all cameras on the Pro. Both iPhone 12 Pro models support 4X optical zoom and come with LiDar scanner. This will allow these phones to deliver AR capabilities, can also be used for auto-focus in low light.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max also features sensor-shift optical image stabilisation and a new Optical Image Stabilisation, which is used on the sensor instead of just on the lens.

Apple has also announced 10-bit HDR recording is coming to the new iPhone Pro models. The phones will also allow Dolby vision HDR recording and the iPhone 12 Pro will also let you edit these Dolby Vision videos on the device. Later this year, Apple will launch AppleProRAW, that puts multi-frame smartHDR into a RAW format.