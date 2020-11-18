FP Trending

Xiaomi is set to release its Mi 11 and Mi 11 Pro smartphones next year. According to a tipster, the Pro version is going to feature a QHD+ display and a massive update from the earlier flagships as Mi 11 Pro will come with 120 Hz refresh rate. A leakster posted a few tips about the upcoming Mi flagship on Weibo. The post said that the Mi 11 Pro will come with a 120 Hz display and will feature the QHD plus resolution as well.

It further revealed that the selfie camera at the front will be situated in the upper left corner and the whole panel will have some curved sides but overall it will be quite similar to its predecessors. The other cameras are also going to receive slight updates in place of huge upgrades.

This comes as much needed improvements from Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro that came with only the Full HD+ resolution and featured a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. Like the Mi 10, it was also powered by Snapdragon 865 chipset and ran on MIUI 11. On the other hand, the lesser variant to the Mi 10, Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro came with a refresh rate of 144 Hz.

Tech portal Playful Droid spotted the tip first and reported on the speculation regarding the Xiaomi Mi 11 series possibly being China’s first phones that are powered by the Snapdragon 875 chipset. Other speculations suggest that the Mi 11 might support 100 W fast charging.

After releasing the Mi 10T series in October this year, Xiaomi is yet to confirm any launch date for its next flagship. As Samsung is expected to launch its Galaxy S21 series in January, 2021, the possibility of Xiaomi launching Mi 11 series in the first month of next year cannot be dismissed.