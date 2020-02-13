tech2 News Staff

Xiaomi today launched two smartphones — Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro — in China. The highlights of the newly launched smartphones include their Snapdragon 865 chipset and their 108 MP quad rear camera setup. Both the smartphones come with wireless charging support and punch-hole display. Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro come with

Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro pricing, availability

Xiaomi Mi 10 comes in three storage variants — 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant, priced you CNY 3,999 ( approx. Rs 40,000), 8 G B RAM + 256 GB storage variant priced at CNY 4,299 (approx. Rs 43,000) and 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant will cost you CNY 4,699 (approx Rs 47,000). The smartphone comes in Ice Blue, Peach Gold and Titanium Silver Black colour variants. It will go on sale on 14 February in China.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro is available in three storage variants — 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant, priced at CNY 4,999 (approx Rs 50,000), 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant, priced at CNY 5,499 (approx Rs 55,000) and 12 GB RAM + 512 GB storage variant will cost you t CNY 5,999 (approx Rs 60,000).

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro comes in two colour variants — Starry Blue and Pearl White. It will be available for purchase in China on 18 February.

Xiaomi Mi 10 specifications

Xiaomi Mi 10 features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display that has a resolution of 1,080 x 2,340 pixels. It has a punch hole camera, a 90 Hz refresh rate and 180 Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by Snapdragon 865 chipset and offers up to 12 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage. It runs on Android 10 based MIUI 11.

In the camera department, the smartphone comes with a 20 MP camera on the front. It sports a quad rear camera setup that includes 108 MP primary sensor, 13 MP wide-angle camera and two 2 MP cameras. The phone is also capable of recording videos in 8K.

In terms of battery, Xiaomi Mi 10 houses a 4,780 mAh battery with 30 W wired and 30 W wireless charging. It also supports 10W reverse charging.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro specifications

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro sports a 6.67 inch AMOLED FullHD+ screen. The smartphone comes with a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. Same as Mi 10, it is also powdered by Snapdragon 865 chipset and runs on MIUI 11. Mi 10 Pro offers up to 12 RAM and 512 GB internal storage.

On the camera front, the smartphone features a quad rear camera setup that houses 108 MP primary sensor, 20 MP wide-angle camera, 12 MP camera and an 8 MP telephoto lens. The camera also comes with a 10x hybrid zoom feature. On the front, you will get a 20 MP camera for selfies.

The smartphone is equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 50W wired fast charging, 30W wireless fast charging and 10W reverse charging.

For connectivity, both the smartphones come with 5G SA/NSA, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/ Galileo, and USB Type-C port.

Welcome to Tech2 Innovate, India’s most definitive youth festival celebrating innovation is being held at GMR Grounds, Aerocity Phase 2, on 14th and 15th February 2020. Come and experience an amalgamation of tech, gadgets, automobiles, music, technology, and pop culture along with the who’s who of the online world. Book your tickets now.