FP Trending

Xiaomi has confirmed that the Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro of the Mi10T Series are coming to India shortly. According to managing director of Xiaomi India Manu Kumar Jain, the two models will see an Indian market release on 15 October. Jain, who is also the global vice president of Xiaomi, tweeted the official launch date via Twitter. He said the company was fulfilling the demand of Mi Fans who have wanted the launch of Mi 10T series. The new 5G powered flagship phones will be launched at 12 noon in India.

Mi Fans want us to launch #Mi10TSeries ASAP. Your wish is our command. Yes! #Mi10TPro & #Mi10T are coming to #India in just days - on . I'm excited for this awesome flagship phone. RT if you're too. I ❤️ Mi #Mi10T5G #Mi10TPro5G #Mi10TSeries5G pic.twitter.com/mTl5bAnAcn — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) October 5, 2020

The announcement comes just days after the company introduced the models globally. Following the worldwide launch, the company spokespeople conducted polls asking whether users wanted the firm to launch the device in India. According to Jain, about 80 percent of Mi Fans wanted Xiaomi to launch Mi 10T Pro and Mi 10T in India. He tweeted to say that half of this percentage wanted the flagship to be released now and hence the company complied with the demands.

The Mi 10T 5G models come with 108 MP/ 64 MP AI triple camera setup and 144 Hz AdaptiveSync display with Truecolor. These will come with the highest refresh rate ever offered by the company. The smooth screen transitions are going to reduce eye discomfort, especially after prolonged use or while quickly scrolling through content. Using AdaptiveSync display, the device automatically matches each app to the best-suited refresh rate from 30 Hz- 144 Hz to save battery use.

The devices are powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and have a 5,000 mAh (typ) battery with 33W fast charging. While the Mi 10T Pro has an 108 MP main camera, for Mi 10T it is 64 MP. Both the models will carry a 13 MP ultra wide camera, and a 5 MP macro camera.

The devices feature 8K video recording with 7680 × 4320 ultra-high resolution. The long exposure modes will make it easy for beginners to capture excellent creative shots.