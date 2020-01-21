Tuesday, January 21, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro could come with 48 W and 65 W fast charging support respectively

Expected to launch on 11 February, Mi 10 is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 865 processor.


tech2 News StaffJan 21, 2020 14:57:55 IST

It is not yet confirmed but Xiaomi is expected to unveil its Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro 5G in early February. A teaser poster on Weibo revealed that the launch date might be 11 February. Ahead of the official launch, several leaks surfaced online that hinted the Mi 10 might feature a quad rear-camera setup that uses a 108 MP primary sensor. A new set of live images of these rumoured smartphones have been leaked that have given several more insights as to what can we expect from these handsets.

Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro could come with 48 W and 65 W fast charging support respectively

Representational image

As per an image shared on Weibo, the Mi 10 Pro might come with a 65 W charger. It further revealed that the Mi 10 is likely to come with 48 W fast charging tech.

Weibo post

Weibo post

Another post on Weibo suggested that both Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro are likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset. It further revealed that both the phones are expected to have a quad-camera setup on the back. It also hinted that the Mi 10 series might debut on 11 February. It shows two smartphones in black and white options.

Image: Weibo

Image: Weibo

One more Weibo post has popped up that suggests apart from the Snapdragon 865 processor, the Mi 10 might feature a 108 MP primary sensor at the back.

As per the previous reports, the Mi 10 will supposedly be available in either 8 GB + 128 GB, 8 GB + 256 GB or 12 GB + 256 GB configurations. Whereas the Mi 10 Pro could come in a 12 GB + 128 GB variant at a price of CNY 3,799 (approximately Rs 40,000). Two more configurations including 12 GB + 256 GB and 12 GB + 512 GB could be planned at CNY 4,099 (approximately Rs 42,200) and CNY 4,499 (approximately Rs 46,300) respectively.

To recall, Xiaomi is expected to launch its Mi Mix Alpha with a wraparound display in India. A teaser page on the website gives us more reasons to believe that the smartphone might land in India soon. Mi Mix Alpha might cost you somewhere around 2.5 lakh.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

GodNixon takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

GodNixon takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

ScoutOP takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

ScoutOP takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh

Ocean Sharma on Popular E-Sports Casters | Thug, Krat, K18, PowerBang

Ocean Sharma on Popular E-Sports Casters | Thug, Krat, K18, PowerBang

Real Shot Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Mi Mix Alpha

Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha with wrap-around display may soon launch in India, to be priced around Rs 2.5 lakh

Jan 17, 2020
Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha with wrap-around display may soon launch in India, to be priced around Rs 2.5 lakh
Xiaomi claims of employing over 50,000 people in India since its entry in 2014

Xiaomi India

Xiaomi claims of employing over 50,000 people in India since its entry in 2014

Jan 15, 2020
Xiaomi launches Mi Portable Wireless Mouse at a price of Rs 499, available on sale now

Mi portable wireless mouse

Xiaomi launches Mi Portable Wireless Mouse at a price of Rs 499, available on sale now

Jan 15, 2020
Realme 5i vs Redmi Note 8 vs Realme 5s vs Samsung Galaxy A10s: Under 10K warriors

Realme 5i

Realme 5i vs Redmi Note 8 vs Realme 5s vs Samsung Galaxy A10s: Under 10K warriors

Jan 09, 2020
Honor 9X vs Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Realme 5 Pro vs Mi A3: New mid-ranger in the family

Honor 9X

Honor 9X vs Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Realme 5 Pro vs Mi A3: New mid-ranger in the family

Jan 14, 2020
Redmi Note 8, Realme 5s to Vivo U10: Here are the best phones under Rs 10,000 (Jan 2020)

Best smartphones under 10K

Redmi Note 8, Realme 5s to Vivo U10: Here are the best phones under Rs 10,000 (Jan 2020)

Jan 08, 2020

science

Why is air pollution so harmful to us? Human being's DNA may hold the answer

Air Pollution

Why is air pollution so harmful to us? Human being's DNA may hold the answer

Jan 14, 2020
Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Venus

Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Jan 06, 2020
Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Space and Astronomy

Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Dec 27, 2019
Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Parker Probe

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Dec 09, 2019