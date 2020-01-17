Friday, January 17, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha with wrap-around display may soon launch in India, to be priced around Rs 2.5 lakh

Mi Mix Alpha is powered by the latest Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset and it has 12 GB of RAM, 512 GB of storage.


tech2 News StaffJan 17, 2020 12:46:08 IST

When the other mainstream brands like Samsung, Huawei, and Motorola were toying around with the idea of foldable smartphones, Xiaomi decided to take a different approach to the concept. Xiaomi unveiled Mi Mix Alpha in China last year. A smartphone that comes with a wrap-around display!

It was launched at a starting price of CNY 19,999 (approx Rs 2,00,000). This smartphone was recently showcased in India at a media gathering, which makes us predict that the device may soon debut in the Indian market.

Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha with wrap-around display may soon launch in India, to be priced around Rs 2.5 lakh

Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha

Xiaomi has also teased an image of Mi Mix Alpha on its official twitter page that gives us all the more reasons to believe that it might launch in India soon. The company has also shared a short teaser video of the smartphone on Twitter.

A dedicated Mi Mix Alpha page has also gone live on the company's official India website that has given all the detailed specifications of the phone.

We also reached out to Raghu Reddy, head of categories, Xiaomi India, to learn more about the Mi Mix Alpha's arrival in the market, and we were told: "We are evaluating the commercial launch of Mi MIX Alpha globally as well as in India. Currently, there is only one production line capable of manufacturing the Mi MIX Alpha which is in China. The china price is CNY 19,999. So in India, after adding Import duty, custom duty & other expenses would make it approx Rs 2,50,000."

Even though Xiaomi has given a lot of hints regarding the India launch of the phone, but we still do on have any official launch date.

Mi Mix Alpha Specifications

The “surround screen” on the Alpha wraps entirely around the device to the point where there's a thin strip at the back housing the cameras that is devoid of the display. This effect makes it appear as if the Mi Mix Alpha is entirely made of a screen with status icons like network signal and battery charge level displayed on the side. Since there are no buttons on the device, the phone has pressure-sensitive volume buttons which give the user haptic feedback, much like the Vivo Nex 3.

Mi-mix-alpha-

Mi Mix Alpha is also going to use Samsung's latest 108 MP camera sensor which was co-developed with Xiaomi. Since the display wraps around the phone, the device does not have a selfie camera and uses the back camera to take selfies. There is also a 20 MP ultra-wide lens and 12 MP telephoto lens.

Under the hood, we can see that the Mi Mix Alpha is powered by the latest Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset and it has 12 GB of RAM, 512 GB of storage, 40 W wired fast-charging, and a 4,050 mAh battery. The phone also has support for 5G as well.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

ScoutOP takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

ScoutOP takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh

Ocean Sharma on Popular E-Sports Casters | Thug, Krat, K18, PowerBang

Ocean Sharma on Popular E-Sports Casters | Thug, Krat, K18, PowerBang

Real Shot Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Xiaomi India

Xiaomi claims of employing over 50,000 people in India since its entry in 2014

Jan 15, 2020
Xiaomi claims of employing over 50,000 people in India since its entry in 2014
Xiaomi to invest more than $7 billion in AI, IoT and 5G over the next five years

Xiaomi

Xiaomi to invest more than $7 billion in AI, IoT and 5G over the next five years

Jan 02, 2020
Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro specifications reportedly leaked, could launch at MWC 2020

Xiaomi

Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro specifications reportedly leaked, could launch at MWC 2020

Jan 03, 2020
Google restricts Xiaomi access to Nest Hub, Assistant after it shows images from stranger's home

Xiaomi security camera

Google restricts Xiaomi access to Nest Hub, Assistant after it shows images from stranger's home

Jan 03, 2020
Like Xiaomi, Realme phones are now spammed with ads, but they can be disabled

Realme

Like Xiaomi, Realme phones are now spammed with ads, but they can be disabled

Jan 02, 2020
Xiaomi launches Mi Portable Wireless Mouse at a price of Rs 499, available on sale now

Mi portable wireless mouse

Xiaomi launches Mi Portable Wireless Mouse at a price of Rs 499, available on sale now

Jan 15, 2020

science

Why is air pollution so harmful to us? Human being's DNA may hold the answer

Air Pollution

Why is air pollution so harmful to us? Human being's DNA may hold the answer

Jan 14, 2020
Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Venus

Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Jan 06, 2020
Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Space and Astronomy

Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Dec 27, 2019
Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Parker Probe

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Dec 09, 2019