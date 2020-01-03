Friday, January 03, 2020Back to
Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro specifications reportedly leaked, could launch at MWC 2020

Reports claim that the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865.


tech2 News StaffJan 03, 2020 17:10:09 IST

Details about two of Xiaomi’s upcoming devices, the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro, have reportedly leaked out. The company is probably planning to announce the smartphones soon and it could be at the Mobile World Congress expo towards the end of February.

Xiaomi Image: Reuters

The more humble Mi 10 is said to be using a 6.5-inch OLED screen with a 90 Hz refresh rate. It could support either 8 GB or 12 GB of RAM, according to a report by GSMArena. The main camera could use the new Sony IMX686 sensor with a 108 MP resolution along with a 20 MP, 12 MP and 5 MP cameras for ultra-wide-angle, telephoto and depth. It will reportedly support 40 W wired, 30 W wireless and 10 W reverse charging on a 4,500 mAh battery.

Coming to the bigger Mi 10 Pro, it is also touted to pack a 108 MP primary camera and 48 MP, 12 MP and 8 MP secondary camera sensors. It’s said to have scored 125 points in DxOMark’s camera rating where the Mi Note 10 has a score of 121 points. A 4,500 mAh battery could be packed with support for 66 W wired and 40 W wireless fast charging.

The Mi 10 will supposedly be available in either 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB or 12GB + 256GB configurations. Whereas the Mi 10 Pro could come in a 12 GB + 128 GB variant at a price of CNY 3,799 (approximately Rs 40,000). Two more configurations including 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB could be planned at CNY 4,099 (approximately Rs 42,200) and CNY 4,499 (approximately Rs 46,300) respectively.

