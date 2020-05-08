Friday, May 08, 2020Back to
Along with Mi 10, Xiaomi may launch IoT products like Mi Box, Mi TV Stick at the launch event today

Xiaomi has also dropped a hint that it may announce the Mi True Wireless Earphones alongside the Mi 10 on 8 May.


FP TrendingMay 08, 2020 08:43:38 IST

Xiaomi has announced a new Internet of Things (IoT) product is to be unveiled today. The company will also launch the much-awaited Mi 10 today.

Xiaomi’s global vice president and managing director of Xiaomi India, Manu Kumar Jain posted on Twitter, “With #MiTV Television, we fuelled the growth of Smart TVs in India. Now it's time to turn every feature TV into a #SmartTV!”

The upcoming IoT device could be a Mi Box model. Xiaomi could also unveil a Mi TV Stick to bring smart features to a regular TV.

(Also read: Xiaomi Mi 10 to launch in India today at 12 pm IST: How to watch it live and everything we know so far)

Representational image: Reuters

The Mi Box S is a likely device that could be launched on Friday. It was introduced globally two years ago and affords a 4K HDR experience along with Android TV support.

A tipster Sudhanshu has revealed that the company might unveil its Mi TV Stick in Europe in May along with the Mi 10.


The Mi 10 has 6.67 inch display and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865. It has 20 MP selfie camera and (108 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) rear camera. Equipped with 4780mAh battery, the phone has up to 12 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage.

The company has, however, not revealed the price of the phone. Jain had hinted that it may have a different pricing model in India due to direct import, higher GST, and a depreciating rupee.

