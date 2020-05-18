Monday, May 18, 2020Back to
Xiaomi Mi 10 5G is now available for purchase in India, it is priced starting Rs 49,999

Xiaomi Mi 10 sports a quad rear camera setup that includes a 108 MP primary sensor.


tech2 News StaffMay 18, 2020 17:15:22 IST

Xiaomi recently launched Mi 10 5G in India along with Mi True wireless earbuds 2 and Mi Box 4K. The highlight of the smartphone includes a Snapdragon 865 chipset and a 108 MP quad-camera setup at the back.

Xiaomi's Mi 10 is now available for purchase in India on Amazon and Mi.com.

Xiaomi Mi 10 pricing, sale offers

Xiaomi's Mi 10 comes in two storage variants: 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, priced at Rs 49,999 and 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage, priced at Rs 54,999. It will come in Coral Green and Twilight Grey colour variants.

Xiaomi Mi 10

Xiaomi Mi 10

As for the sale offers, buyers can get a discount of Rs 3,000 on HDFC Bank Credit and Debit cards.

Xiaomi Mi 10 specifications

Xiaomi Mi 10 features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ 3D-curved AMOLED display that has a resolution of 1,080 x 2,340 pixels. It has a punch hole camera, a 90 Hz refresh rate, and 180 Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by Snapdragon 865 chipset and offers up to 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage. It runs on Android 10 based MIUI 11.

Mi 10 comes in Coral Green colour variant.

In the camera department, the smartphone comes with a 20 MP camera on the front. It sports a quad rear camera setup that includes 108 MP primary sensor, 13 MP wide-angle camera, and two 2 MP cameras. The phone is also capable of recording videos in 8K.

In terms of battery, Xiaomi Mi 10 houses a 4,780 mAh battery with 30 W wired and 30 W wireless charging. It also supports 10W reverse charging.

To recall, Xiaomi will globally launch its MIUI 12 tomorrow at 5.30 pm IST.

