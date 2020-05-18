Monday, May 18, 2020Back to
Xiaomi MIUI 12 will be announced globally tomorrow via an online event: Here is how to watch it live

MIUI 12 has a new AI calling feature that can transcribe a particular call and suggest responses.


FP TrendingMay 18, 2020 17:06:24 IST

Xiaomi has announced the global launch date for its MIUI 12 software update. The company tweeted that event will take place tomorrow at 8 pm GMT. People in India will be able to see the event on at 5:30 pm IST.

According to a report by GizmoChina, MIUI 12 was first announced at the ‘Mi 10 Youth Edition’ event in April this year. Xiaomi later released a closed beta update in China, with a stable update likely in June.

Image: Xiaomi

MIUI 12 launch event: How to watch it live

The event will kick off tomrrrow at 5.30 pm in the evening. You can visit the company's YouTube page or its social media handles to see the live stream. The live stream link is also embedded below.

Earlier this month, Xiaomi had invited pilot testers for the Global MIUI 12 ROM in India. According to the Mi Community India page, the company mentioned that for now, the MIUI 12 Pilot Testing Program is for the Redmi K20 Series – Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro.

MIUI 12 comes with a new Dark Mode 2.0, AI (artificial intelligence) calling, and a feature called ‘Barbed Wire’ that enhances privacy controls.

With Dark Mode 2.0, users can dim wallpapers and adjust fonts easily so that the screen does not strain their eyes. Also, new live wallpapers inspired by Mars and Earth, and an Always-on Display feature are also new in MIUI 12.

The update uses an “AI motion behaviour perception algorithm” that will help you to keep a track record of physical activities such as walking, running, cycling and climbing stairs.

Privacy controls are enhanced in MIUI 12, the company claims. Xiaomi has introduced a new ‘virtual ID’ security protocol that will restrict suspicious apps from receiving your personal information from your phone. It will also help you keep a record of apps and the data they have access to.

The ‘Barbed Wire’ feature lets you grant permission to the apps for a particular time.

MIUI 12 has a new AI calling feature that can transcribe a particular call and suggest responses. This feature is aimed at users with a hearing impairment.

 

