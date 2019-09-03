Tuesday, September 03, 2019Back to
Xiaomi may use Samsung's 108 MP camera sensor on four of its upcoming phones

The four Xiaomi phones could belong to the Mi or Redmi branding or could be split between the two as well.


tech2 News StaffSep 03, 2019 15:51:57 IST

Xiaomi is reportedly working on four new smartphones that will feature Samsung's new 108 MP camera sensor.

As per a report by XDA Developersthe four Xiaomi phones are currently codenamed ‘tucana', ‘draco', ‘umi', and ‘cmi'. These purported Xiaomi phones were spotted while digging into MIUI's Mi Gallery app.

The four Xiaomi phones could belong to the Mi or Redmi branding or could be split between the two as well. There are no more details available regarding that.

Xiaomi may use Samsungs 108 MP camera sensor on four of its upcoming phones

Xiaomi logo. Image: Reuters

And if you just thought that one of them must be the Mi Mix 4, then you must note, that per the report none of the devices mentioned are the Mi Mix 3 successor.

Currently, the name of the phones, specifications or even the finality of their production is unsure.

(Also read: Realme XT with a 64 MP quad-camera announced, to launch first in India)

In August this year, Samsung officially launched its 108 MP image sensor called ISOCELL Bright HMX. This sensor uses 0.8 μm-sized pixels and as per the company, it will allow smartphones to click DSLR-like pictures.

Owing to the Smart ISO mechanism, this image sensor is capable of clicking good pictures in low light as well as in a bright environment. The 1.33-inch size sensor comes with this Smart ISO mechanism where it automatically adjusts according to the illumination of the environment. It switches to low ISO in a bright environment to improve pixel saturation and produce vivid photographs and in a low light environment, it switches to high ISO to capture a less noisy and clearer picture. The HMX supports 6K (6016 x 3384) 30-frames-per-second (fps) video recording.

