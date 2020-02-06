tech2 News Staff

While other smartphone manufacturers like Realme, Oppo, Samsung have already launched their first smartphones of the year, it's now Xiaomi's turn.

Xiaomi is speculated to possibly launch the successor of their Redmi 8 (Review) or Redmi 8A (Review) very soon. Thought we're yet to find out if that smartphone is the Redmi 9 or the Redmi 9A, Xiaomi has confirmed one detail: that its first Redmi phone of 2020 will be launched in a matter of days.

Per a tweet by Xiaomi's India head Manu Jain, the company will launch its first Redmi smartphone of the year on 11 February in India. The tweet further reveals that "not 1 but 2 amazing surprises are coming", which makes us wonder: is Xiaomi prepping to launch a Redmi and another product entirely? A power bank, perhaps?

Brace yourselves for the first #Redmi launch of 2020, launching on 11th Feb, 12 noon! #MorePowerToRedmi Not 1️⃣ but 2️⃣ amazing surprises are coming your way! Excited for #DeshKaDumdaarSmartphone?

RT this & click here to get notified:https://t.co/diNs9KBh3i#Xiaomi ❤️️ pic.twitter.com/WD4vlSgwNs — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) February 6, 2020



That speculation isn't baseless — just yesterday, Jain tweeted about the company launching a Redmi power bank soon.

As per a company microsite, the upcoming smartphone will have a 5,000 mAh battery. It is likely to have a textured back and a dual rear camera.

The Redmi 9 is expected to be powered by MediaTek Helio G70 chipset that we saw in the newly-launched Realme C3, as per a previous report. Redmi 9 might offer 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage, just like the Redmi 8 (Review).

However, the Redmi 9 is likely to come in more storage variants unlike Redmi 8 that has one sole storage variant. In terms of display, the smartphone might feature a 6.44-inch display with a waterdrop notch. It is also being expected that the phone might debut with MIUI 11 based on the latest Android 10.

Welcome to Tech2 Innovate, India’s most definitive youth festival celebrating innovation is being held at GMR Grounds, Aerocity Phase 2, on 14th and 15th February 2020. Come and experience an amalgamation of tech, gadgets, automobiles, music, technology, and pop culture along with the who’s who of the online world. Book your tickets now.