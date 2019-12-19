tech2 News Staff

A couple of months back, Xiaomi launched its budget-friendly smartphone Redmi 8 at a price of Rs 7,999. Rumour has it that the successor to this phone — Redmi 9 — might launch in Q1 2020 in China.

As per a report by 91Mobiles, this rumoured smartphone is likely to be powered by a yet-to-be-announced MediaTek Helio G70 chipset. The report further reveals that this chipset is placed somewhere between the G90 and G90T chipsets. To recall, the Redmi Note 8 Pro (Review) was powered by the MediaTek Helio G90T processor.

In addition to this, the report suggests that the Redmi 9 is expected to offer 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage, just like the Redmi 8 (Review). But the Redmi 9 is likely to come in more storage variants unlike Redmi 8 that has one sole storage variant. In terms of display, the smartphone might feature a 6.44-inch display with a waterdrop notch. There is no word on the camera setup on the back yet. It is also being expected that the phone might debut with MIUI 11 based on the latest Android 10.

When will it launch? The report suggests that the Redmi 9 will be launched in China early next year or in "Q1 2020" to be more precise. The smartphone is expected to debut in India soon after that.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.