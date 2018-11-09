Friday, November 09, 2018 Back to
Reuters 09 November, 2018 09:56 IST

Xiaomi makes its UK debut with the flagship Mi 8 Pro, to be sold online and offline

The company’s products will be sold both online and in store, including at an authorised Mi outlet due to open in London

Xiaomi, the world’s fourth-ranked smartphone maker, entered Britain on Thursday with the international debut of its flagship Mi 8 Pro, which it hopes will win fans in a market dominated by Samsung and Apple.

Senior vice president Xiang Wang said Britain had a “cool” factor that aligned with the company’s appeal to its customers.

Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro. Image: Twitter/Donovan Sung, Xiaomi Global spokesperson, Director of Product Management.

“The UK is one of the important global centres for technology,” he said in an interview ahead of the company’s London launch.

“It is a young energetic place, so pretty much fits our culture — we want to be the coolest company in our fans’ minds.”

Xiaomi, which listed in July and has a market value of about $44 billion, initially targeted other Asian markets for overseas expansion, notably India, where it toppled Samsung as the top smartphone seller earlier this year.

The company, founded in 2010, made its European debut in Spain a year ago — where according to research firm Canalys it already ranks third — followed by France and Italy this year.

It said in August that overseas revenue for the quarter ending 30 June had more than doubled year-on-year.

Xiaomi Mi 8 explorer edition

Xiaomi’s UK product line-up is led by the Mi 8 Pro, which has a dual camera powered by artificial intelligence, a 6.21-inch high-definition AMOLED display, a pressure-sensitive in-display fingerprint sensor and a transparent glass back cover.

It is also bringing its entry-level Redmi 6A device, priced from £99 ($130), Wang said, and some of the other products in the “Mi” range, including its Xiaomi Band 3 fitness band and an electric scooter.

The Mi band 3 is now waterproof up to 50 metres. Image: Xiaomi

The company’s products will be sold both online and in store, including at an authorised Mi outlet due to open in London’s Westfield mall on 18 November.

“Online we will do mi.com and we will work with every online channel including Amazon and others,” Wang said.

“Offline partners will include Carphone Warehouse and the exclusive launch carrier channel will be 3.”

Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks

Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

Top smartphones to buy this Diwali

Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000

Diwali Gift Ideas: Top Gaming gadgets

Diwali 2018: Apps to celebrate a Digital Diwali

Internet Freedom and China's censorship influence | #DailyDope

Google employees stage walkout | #DailyDope

Online hate and real-world violence | #DailyDope

What does Moglix do? | #DailyDope

