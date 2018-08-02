Xiaomi had recently unveiled its Mi Electric Toothbrush and the Mi Robot Builder along with the two phones Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite. Now we can see that Mi has even launched a new trash bin. It's not like any of the ordinary bins, but it's a smart trash bin.

This smart trash bin is said to be equipped to perform certain functions that would ensure better handling of waste.

Now don't expect the bin dispose of your trash for you by itself.

According to the report in Gizmo China, the lid of the bin is what stands out. The lid opens automatically by using induction. The lid is airtight, thus blocking the odour accompanying the garbage that's been dumped from wafting out. Also, this feature may help to avoid attracting any sort of flies or insects

The device is tagged as smart as it comes with a "smart sensor" that claims to detect the approaching of a human hand or any other object within a distance of 0-35 cm.

Thus you wouldn't have to pick up the lid manually as the lid would swing open by itself.

It is also said to automatically package the waste and replace the garbage bag after the earlier one has been removed.

This product can be seen as Xiaomi's step towards promoting the idea of living an intelligent lifestyle. The trash bin is also said to come with a strip of LEDs on the inside of the bin that will enable users in low light conditions as well.

The lights are powered by a 12V battery which can be powered for two and a half hours until it runs out as per the report in Xiaomitoday.

The garbage bin is expected to be 40 cm high and weighs 3.5 kg. It is said to have a capacity of 15.5 litres.

It comes in a beige colour and is available on crowdfunding on Xiaomi Youpin. The product is priced at CNY 199 (Rs 2,000). It is expected to be shipped on 11 September.