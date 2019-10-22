Tuesday, October 22, 2019Back to
Xiaomi is reportedly working on a smartphone with dual under-display selfie cameras

Xiaomi has earlier confirmed that it is working on a smartphone with under-display camera technology.


tech2 News StaffOct 22, 2019 16:11:38 IST

This year we saw a lot of smartphone manufacturers launch smartphones with pop-up selfie cameras. It's being speculated that this camera design will also be ditched and we might see smartphones with under-display cameras. Oppo had announced that it has started working on that. Recently, it was reported by The Elec that Samsung is also dabbling in the same waters.

Xiaomi has now confirmed that it is working on under-display camera technology. Now as per recent rumours, Xiaomi is not only working on this technology but taking it one step ahead. They might soon launch a smartphone with a dual-selfie camera under the display.

Xiaomi dual selfie under-display camera smartphone. Image: Tiger Mobiles

It was reported by TigerMobiles that the company has applied for a patent for an in-display camera technology. The patent was reportedly granted on 30 September this year by the China National Intellectual Property Administration. The images in the report suggest that the two selfie cameras will be placed in the middle at the top of the display.

Image: Tiger Mobiles

Image: Tiger Mobiles

This way, users will get maximum screen-to-body ratio by ditching the notch, pop-up camera and punch hole displays altogether.

Xioami is indeed going all out when it comes to smartphone design, for example, the company recently launched a smartphone — Mi Mix Alpha with a wraparound display in China at a price of CNY 19,999 (Rs 2,000,000 approx).

