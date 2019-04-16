Tuesday, April 16, 2019Back to
Xiaomi is planning to unveil new Mi TV models at an event due for 23 April

Xiaomi is expected to launch several new updated models to its existing Mi TV lineup on 23 April.

tech2 News StaffApr 16, 2019 12:15:50 IST

Xiaomi has created quite a splash in the Smart TV segment in India since it's launch last year and the company's now ready to unveil newer TV models in China on 23 April.

Unlike its smartphone market, Xiaomi happens to be one of the top TV manufacturers in China and the company is now geared up to further expand its Mi TV lineup. Xiaomi's General Manager of the Mi TV division, Li Xiaoshuang, confirmed that the company is indeed planning to launch new products by the end of this month through a social media post.

Mi LED TV 4X Pro. Image: Xiaomi india

As per a report by GizmoChina, Xiaoshuang stated this as a reply on Weibo in response to Lei Jun’s announcement of the Xiaomi TV launch conference which is scheduled for 23 April.

Xiaomi also released a poster for the event, where the company is expected to launch new products for Spring 2019. While not much is known about the upcoming TV models from Xiaomi, the report states that Xiaomi main focus here will be bettering aesthetics of its TV rather than major hardware changes.

Xiaomi's poster for its TV event on 23 April. Image: Weibo

Xiaomi's poster for its TV event on 23 April. Image: Weibo

A separate report by 91Mobiles notes that Xiaomi's existing 32-inch model of the Mi TV 4A is currently out of stock on its China e-store. This could be a pointer that Xiaomi is gearing up to launch a bunch of refreshed models very soon.

Are these new models coming to India? We'll quite likely but we don't know yet.

