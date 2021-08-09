tech2 News Staff

Just like Flipkart and Amazon, Xiaomi is hosting an Independence sale in India that will end on 9 August. During the sale, buyers can get an instant discount of up to Rs 3,000 on SBI Bank credit cards. Customers can get discounts and offers on Xiaomi products including smartphones, Mi smart TVs, power banks, earbuds and more.

Xiaomi Independence sale: Best deals on Xiaomi smartphones

Mi 11X 5G

Xiaomi's Mi 11X 5G is currently available at a starting price of Rs 27,999, down by Rs 2,000 from the launch price.

Mi 10T Pro 5G

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro (Review) is available at a price of Rs 36,999, down from Rs 39,999.

Mi 10i

Mi 10i (Review) was launched in India at Rs 21,999, it is now selling at Rs 20,999.

Redmi 9

During the sale, Redmi 9 Prime (Review) is selling at a starting price of Rs 8,999, down by Rs 1,500.

Xiaomi Independence sale: Best deals on smart TVs, earbuds and more

Xiaomi has announced that it will give an instant discount of up to Rs 7,500 on HDFC Bank credit cards on the purchase of smart TVs during the sale. Smart TVs available on sale include Mi TV 4X 108 cm (43), Redmi Smart TV X50 125.7 cm, Mi TV QLED 4k 138.8 cm and more. Buyers can also get Mi Power Bank Hypersonic 20,000 mAh at Rs 3,499, down by Rs 500.

Consumers can also get discounts and offers on Mi Super Bass Wireless Headphones and Redmi Earbuds 2C.

(Also Read: Apple Days sale: Best deals on iPhone 12 Pro, Apple Watch Series 6, iPad Pro and more

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale starts tomorrow: Best deals on Asus ROG Phone 3, Mi 11 Lite, Motorola Razr and more

Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale to kick off tomorrow: Best deals on Redmi Note 10S, OnePlus Nord 2 5G and more)