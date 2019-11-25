tech2 News Staff

Looks like Xiaomi has something in store for India, and its India head has been teasing #108MP mentioning tweets since the last few hours.

For those who have been following Xiaomi's launch cycles, it's evident that the hint is regarding the 108 MP camera sporting smartphone, Xiaomi Mi Note 10. The way Jain is tweeting about 108 MP makes it look like the Mi Note 10 could be coming to India. While Jain hasn't explicitly said out loud that the Mi Note 10 is coming to India, it is the only smartphone in its current line up that sports a 108 MP camera.

Jain hasn't said when exactly this phone is launching in India.

Unlike Xiaomi's other devices, the premium Mi Note series has never been officially launched in India. The last Mi branded device we saw launched here was the Xiaomi Mi 5 (Review). Post that the focus shifted to the Redmi series to an extent that Redmi became a brand unto itself. The only Mi series devices since then have been the Mi A2, Mi A3 devices which are Xiaomi's Android One powered devices. But given the response that Xiaomi's Redmi K20 Pro (Review) has seen after its launch, Xiaomi finally must be feeling confident to launch a flagship device in the country under the Mi Note branding.

Mi Note 10 and Mi Note 10 Pro specifications

Starting with the common specifications of the two devices, it’s powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor and it comes with a 5,260 mAh battery capacity with support for up to 30 W fast charging. The phones feature a 6.47-inch full HD curved OLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels.

The penta-camera setup in the rear consists of a primary 108 MP camera along with a 20 MP ultra-wide-angle camera, 12 MP telephoto sensor, a secondary 5 MP telephoto sensor, and finally a 2 MP macro camera. Up to 5x optical zoom is supported on the phone while you get a 10x hybrid zoom that uses both digital and optical zoom, and you can also get up to 50x with digital zoom. The rear camera supports video capture of up to 4K resolution at 30 fps and slow-motion videos in 720p at 960 fps.

Coming to the extra features on the Mi Note 10 Pro, it comes with an 8P lens instead of the 7P lens with the primary 108 MP camera on the Mi Note 10. It has 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

The phones come in three colour options including Aurora Green, Glacier White, and Midnight Black.

Mi Note 10 and Mi Note 10 Pro international pricing

The Mi Note 10 starts at €549 (approximately Rs 43,200) for the 6 GB + 128 GB variant while the Note 10 Pro’s 8 GB + 256 GB variant is priced at €649 (approximately Rs 51,100).

