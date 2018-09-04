Tuesday, September 04, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 04 September, 2018 13:47 IST

Xiaomi executive caught red-handed for posting a fake Poco F1 camera sample

After facing criticism, Sung removed the photo. Xiaomi was yet to respond to this controversy.

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi's Global Spokesperson Donovan Sung was left embarrassed for reportedly posting a fake camera sample image on his Instagram account to promote the newly-launched Poco F1.

Users on social news aggregation and discussion platform Reddit shared the image which Sung shared on his Instagram account, claiming it was captured by Poco F1.

However, the image was apparently shot by Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S smartphone as it had the "Mi 2S" watermark at the bottom left corner of the snap, found the Reddit users.

Xiaomi Donovan Sung

Xiaomi's Donovan Sung.

After facing criticism, Sung removed the photo. Xiaomi was yet to respond to this controversy.

In a similar instance, Huawei was recently caught when an actress from one of its commercials showcasing its new Nova 3 smartphone posted behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram, revealing a DSLR camera being used to take selfies and not the smartphone.

A Reddit user that goes by the name of AbdullahSab3 discovered that Sarah Elshamy, one of the actors in the ad, posted photos on her Instagram page, and one image revealed a photographer shooting the "at-home selfie with a DSLR".

tags


At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


IFA 2018
view all

Top Stories

latest videos

Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018

Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018
Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018

Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018
Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018
IFA 2018 Trends

IFA 2018 Trends
Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018

Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018
Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018
Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro: First Look

Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro: First Look
Huawei Kirin 980 announced at IFA 2018: The Snapdragon 845 rival is here

Huawei Kirin 980 announced at IFA 2018: The Snapdragon 845 rival is here
Lenovo Yoga Book C930 First Look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Yoga Book C930 First Look | IFA 2018
Lenovo Yoga C930 First Look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Yoga C930 First Look | IFA 2018

also see

Huawei

Huawei caught passing photos clicked by a DSLR camera as Nova 3 selfies

Aug 21, 2018

Android

Android phones to dominate 85 percent of the global market in 2018: IDC

Aug 31, 2018

Instagram

Instagram to test a feature that recommends posts to see and people to follow

Aug 23, 2018

Huawei Mate 20

Huawei to launch its Mate 20 series smartphones on 16 October in London

Sep 03, 2018

IFA 2018

Huawei sells 10 million units of its P20 series smartphones worldwide

Sep 02, 2018

Instagram

Instagram finally allows third party authenticator apps, here’s how it works

Aug 29, 2018

science

NASA

NASA considers commercialising operations in low-Earth orbits to cut costs

Sep 04, 2018

Swine fever

China culls over 38,000 pigs amid fears of an African swine fever outbreak

Sep 04, 2018

Bacteria-fighters

Researchers create artificial 'lego cells' that can detect and fight bacteria

Sep 04, 2018

Superbugs

Researchers use CRISPR gene editing to disrupt antibiotic-resistance in bacteria

Sep 04, 2018