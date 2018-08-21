Tuesday, August 21, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 21 August, 2018 11:00 IST

Huawei caught passing photos clicked by a DSLR camera as Nova 3 selfies

Huawei reacted by saying the ad never claimed that the picture was shot on the Nova 3.

Chinese smartphone maker Huawei was left embarrassed when an actress from one of its commercials showcasing new Nova 3 smartphone posted behind-the-scene photos on Instagram, revealing a DSLR camera being used to take selfies and not the smartphone.

A Reddit user that goes by the name of AbdullahSab3 discovered that Sarah Elshamy, one of the actors in the ad, posted photos on her Instagram page, and one image revealed a photographer shooting the "at-home selfie with a DSLR".

"The photo supposedly shows that the phone's artificial intelligence(AI)-driven beauty feature digitally altered the image so she didn't have to finish applying real makeup to look like she was wearing it," arstechnica reported on Tuesday.

Huawei Nova 3. Image: Huawei Global

Huawei Nova 3. Image: Huawei Global

Huawei reacted to the controversy, saying the ad never outright claims that the picture was shot on Nova 3 smartphone.

Elshamy later removed behind-the-scene photos from her Instagram page.

According to Android Police, this is not the first time Huawei has made a false marketing claim.

"The company was caught photoshopping away bezels on renderings for the P8, and it was found to have posted a shot that appeared to be from a P9 on its Google+ page that EXIF data revealed to have been shot on a Canon EOS 5D Mark III," said the report.

When people discovered the Google+ image EXIF data, Huawei said it didn't really mean to imply that the photo was taken with the P9 and that the photo was shared "to inspire our community".

tags


From boardroom to bars: A CEO who didn’t want to die chasing targets


Top Stories

latest videos

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Impressions
Private video

Private video
3 Supercool E-governance Apps | What The App

3 Supercool E-governance Apps | What The App
A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science

A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science
Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon

Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon
3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App

3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App
Fortnite for Android LIVE!

Fortnite for Android LIVE!
Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look

Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look
Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world

Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world
How does the Data Protection Bill impact you

How does the Data Protection Bill impact you

also see

Amazom Freedom Sale

Amazon Freedom Sale starts at midnight with up to 40 percent off on smartphones

Aug 08, 2018

Instagram hack

Instagram acknowledges, investigates hacked accounts, will release new 2FA soon

Aug 16, 2018

Instagram hacked

Hackers are taking control of hundreds of Instagram accounts as users lose hope

Aug 14, 2018

Huawei

Huawei Mate 20 Lite pops up on Geekbench with 4 GB RAM, could have Kirin 710

Aug 20, 2018

Facebook Messenger

Facebook Messenger is testing new sign-in options which includes Instagram

Aug 06, 2018

Huawei

Mate 20 Pro expected to come with largest battery capacity among Huawei phones

Aug 09, 2018

science

Contact lenses

Flushed contact lenses add greatly to microplastic pollution in oceans: Researchers

Aug 21, 2018

Space Travel

Stratolaunch to have fleet of rockets and cargo planes for space launches by 2020

Aug 21, 2018

Space

After United States' warning, Russia denies plans to put weapons in space first

Aug 21, 2018

Climate Change

Hydropower generation in India is seeing the effects of climate change: Study

Aug 21, 2018