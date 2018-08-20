Monday, August 20, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 20 August, 2018 10:48 IST

Xiaomi could launch its flagship Mi 8 in India at a price of Rs 30,000: Report

With the Mi 8 launch, the budget flagship price segment is going to get very crowded.

Xiaomi is all set to launch the Mi 8 in India to compete against the likes of the OnePlus 6, Honor 10 and the Asus ZenFone 5Z in the budget flagship market. While in China we have seen three smartphone launches as the Mi 8 series, in India, we are likely to see only the one. The phone is expected to cost somewhere around Rs 30,000, making it cheaper than the smartphones it is competing against.

The Xiaomi Mi 8. Image: Xiaomi China

The Xiaomi Mi 8. Image: Xiaomi China

This news comes from a report by 91Mobile and while they say that Mi 8 will be launching next month, the exact date is still shrouded in mystery. To add on to that, Xiaomi's latest sub-brand Poco is set to unveil its first flagship smartphone called as Poco F1, which is also aimed at taking on the likes of OnePlus 6, Asus ZenFone 5Z and more in the budget flagship range.

Both the Mi 8 and the Poco F1 will be sporting a Snapdragon 845 chipset, but the Poco F1 is expected to be focused solely on performance. With the Mi 8 launch, the budget flagship price segment in India is definitely going to get crowded.

However, we need to remind our readers that Xiaomi has made no official announcements regarding the launch of the Mi 8.

The Xiaomi Mi 8 is priced at CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs 28,000) for the standard model, which includes 6 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage, and CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs 31,000) for the 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage model. The top of the line Mi 8 packs in 6 GB RAM with 256 GB storage and will cost buyers CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs 34,000)

The smartphone packs in an FHD+ Samsung Super AMOLED display with an 88.5 percent screen-to-body and a rather large display notch that changes the aspect ratio to 18.7:9.  Xiaomi has included a 12 MP + 12 MP camera setup at the rear, featuring large 1.4-micron pixels, 4-axis OIS, dual-pixel autofocus technology and an AI-powered portrait mode.

The notch at the front includes a 20 MP camera, a proximity sensor, the earpiece, infrared lighting and an infrared lens. The latter two are used for the new Infrared face unlock feature, one that according to Xiaomi can securely unlock a device even in the dark.

tags


From boardroom to bars: A CEO who didn’t want to die chasing targets


Top Stories

latest videos

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Impressions
How to keep your Instagram account safe from hackers

How to keep your Instagram account safe from hackers
3 Supercool E-governance Apps | What The App

3 Supercool E-governance Apps | What The App
A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science

A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science
Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon

Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon
3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App

3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App
Fortnite for Android LIVE!

Fortnite for Android LIVE!
Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look

Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look
Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world

Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world
How does the Data Protection Bill impact you

How does the Data Protection Bill impact you

also see

Asus ZenFone

Asus ZenFone 5Z's latest update now lets you click images in RAW format

Aug 06, 2018

OnePlus 6T

OnePlus 6T render shows off a water drop-notch, triple cameras and more

Aug 13, 2018

OnePlus 6T

OnePlus 6T rumoured to launch in a few months, reveals forum head moderator

Aug 08, 2018

OnePlus 6

OnePlus to roll out update to fix flickering displays in OnePlus 6 handsets

Aug 05, 2018

Android P

Android 9.0 Pie is now official: Here's how to download it on your Pixel smartphones

Aug 07, 2018

Honor Play

Honor Play review: Only meant for mobile gamers, if you aren't one look elsewhere

Aug 07, 2018

science

Energia

3 top executives of Russian space company Energia arrested for alleged fraud

Aug 20, 2018

Scientific Temper Day

National Scientific Temper Day: Remembering our 'duty' to develop a spirit of inquiry

Aug 20, 2018

Sleeping pods

Saudi Arabia introduces free sleeping pods for this year's Haj pilgrims

Aug 19, 2018

Parker Probe

Parker Solar Probe: Mission on scheduled path, heading towards Venus now: NASA

Aug 19, 2018