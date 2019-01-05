tech2 News Staff

Earlier this week, Xiaomi announced that Redmi will start operating as an independent brand, much like Honor acts as a sub-brand to Huawei. The intention for the split is so that Xiaomi and Redmi can focus on their respective high-end and low-end segments.

Redmi 6 Pro. Image: tech2/Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee

However, according to a recently posted comment by company CEO Lei Jun on Weibo, along with the identity, Redmi may also soon get an independent design change to the line-up.

According to Jun, Redmi smartphone may start sporting Type-C ports. He asked the fans whether they would like to see Type-C port on Redmi phones. Though, he did mention there, that if the Type-C ports were added, that would eventually increase the cost of the smartphone.

Xiaomi has been rumoured to be working on a new Redmi smartphone for a while now, which if reports are to be believed, may be unveiled as soon as on 10 January.

Just yesterday, Xiaomi also teased the launch of a Redmi device on 10 January at 2.00 pm, keeping the name of the phone concealed. Most rumours though suggest that this may be the Redmi 7 series. The teaser also hints at a 4,800 mAh battery on the phone. That '48' figure was also interpreted by many as the possibility of a 48 MP camera sensor on the smartphone. We, however, skeptical about that.

Further, the Redmi 7 series is also expected to include the Redmi 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi 7A and Redmi 7.

