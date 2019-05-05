Sunday, May 05, 2019Back to
Xiaomi CEO confirms upcoming Redmi flaship will have 3.5 mm jack, NFC

Apart from that he also confirms the Snapdragon 855 chipset on the new Redmi flagship device.

tech2 News StaffMay 05, 2019 11:04:11 IST

The newly formed Redmi sub-brand, which broke away from parent company Xiaomi in January, is about to announce its very first flagship smartphone and a few key details about the device have been revealed.

Redmi.

Although there have been a ton of speculation surrounding the device, this new information comes directly from Xiaomi CEO Lu Weibing. On his official Weibo page, Weibing has shared a photo which he says has been taken with a 48 MP camera and previous leaks have also said that the new Redmi flagship will come with a 48 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP triple-camera setup.

Apart from that he also confirms the Snapdragon 855 chipset on the device along with a 3.5mm headphone jack and NFC capabilities. The front of the phone is reportedly going to sport a 32 MP camera like the one seen on the Redmi Y3. Other leaked specs of this device include an 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant, a pop-out camera, 6.39-inch, 2340 x 1080 pixel display.

As per a report by GizmoChina Lu Weibing had earlier confirmed via a Weibo post from his personal handle that the phone will not be called Redmi X, stating that the phone in question will sport a better name.

Xiaomi also recently teased an image of a Redmi smartphone with a pop-up selfie camera which led us to believe that this could very well be the Snapdragon 855-powered flagship being discussed.

