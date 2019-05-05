tech2 News Staff

The newly formed Redmi sub-brand, which broke away from parent company Xiaomi in January, is about to announce its very first flagship smartphone and a few key details about the device have been revealed.

Although there have been a ton of speculation surrounding the device, this new information comes directly from Xiaomi CEO Lu Weibing. On his official Weibo page, Weibing has shared a photo which he says has been taken with a 48 MP camera and previous leaks have also said that the new Redmi flagship will come with a 48 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP triple-camera setup.

Apart from that he also confirms the Snapdragon 855 chipset on the device along with a 3.5mm headphone jack and NFC capabilities. The front of the phone is reportedly going to sport a 32 MP camera like the one seen on the Redmi Y3. Other leaked specs of this device include an 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant, a pop-out camera, 6.39-inch, 2340 x 1080 pixel display.

As per a report by GizmoChina Lu Weibing had earlier confirmed via a Weibo post from his personal handle that the phone will not be called Redmi X, stating that the phone in question will sport a better name.

Xiaomi also recently teased an image of a Redmi smartphone with a pop-up selfie camera which led us to believe that this could very well be the Snapdragon 855-powered flagship being discussed.

