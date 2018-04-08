Smartphone maker Xiaomi is ready to step into the mobile gaming segment with a new gaming smartphone. The company is set to launch the smartphone, expected to be called Black Shark, on 13 April.

The smartphone will compete in an a yet-to-be-established mobile gaming segment that currently only has one significant entrant, the Razer Phone.

Xiaomi has launched another teaser of the smartphone, which shows the curved edges and half of the display of the device. The power button sits on the right side of the smartphone.

According to a report on Gadgets360 the smartphone comes with something called 'X-antenna' technology. This is the term being used to describe a design where GPS, Wi-Fi and LTE antenna are focussed around the four corners of the device. We're guessing that this design will make it easier for wireless signals to work when the device is encased in a gaming case, or something of that nature.

The Black Shark smartphone, as reported earlier, is expected to come with a Snapdragon 845 SoC, 8 GB RAM and 128 GB or 256 GB of internal storage memory. The smartphone might also include a 120 Hz display, as seen on the Razer phone. The smartphone specifications spotted on benchmarking website AnTuTu suggest that it will feature a FullHD 18:9 display and come with Android Oreo 8.0 Oreo out of the box.

The Black Shark smartphone is expected to be a high-end phone. It's AnTuTu score stands at 270,680, higher than the Mi Mix 2S' score of 270,461.