Monday, May 27, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Xiaomi Black Shark 2 vs Asus ROG Phone vs OnePlus 7 Pro: Gaming flagships compared

On paper, the Xiaomi Black Shark 2 appears to be a beast of a device with its fast chipset and storage.

Kshitij PujariMay 27, 2019 15:48:59 IST

The Xiaomi Black Shark 2 has been announced by Xiaomi in the Indian markets for a price of Rs 39,999. This is the first gaming smartphone that the company has launched in India and it will be competing with the likes of the Asus ROG Phone (Review) and even the OnePlus 7 Pro (Review).

Xiaomi Black Shark 2 vs Asus ROG Phone vs OnePlus 7 Pro: Gaming flagships compared

The Xiaomi Black Shark 2. Image: Xiaomi China

On paper, the Xiaomi Black Shark 2 appears to be a beast of a device as it runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset and has up to 8 GB of RAM. There's also a  vapour cooling chamber for smooth gameplay. One speciality of the Black Shark 2 is a pressure-sensitive display which is somewhat like 3D Touch technology seen on iPhones. What makes it different is that both left and right sides are independently pressure-sensitive making it easy to map buttons to either side.

The optics of the device are handled by a 48 MP primary camera and a 12 MP secondary camera. Up front, it has a 20 MP camera for making video calls and taking selfies. Obviously being a gaming phone you will not be using it to capture images but the 48 MP sensor is definitely a nice touch.

As mentioned before the Black Shark 2 will be competing against the ROG Phone and even the OnePlus 7 Pro. Keeping in mind that this is just a comparison based on specs of the device on paper let's see how the Black Shark manages to fare against both these devices.

Smartphone Black Shark 2 ROG Phone OnePlus 7 Pro
Display Size (inch) 6.39 6 6.67
Resolution (pixels) 1080 x 2340 1080 x 2160 1440 x 3120
Pixel Density (PPI) 403 402 516
Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Fluid AMOLED
Dimensions(mm) 163.6 x 75 x 8.8 158.8 x 76.2 x 8.3 162.6 x 75.9 x 8.8
Weight (gm) 205 200 206
Dual SIM Yes Yes Yes
SIM Type Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Nano-SIM
Connectivity Types GSM / CDMA / HSPA / LTE GSM / CDMA / HSPA / LTE GSM / CDMA / HSPA / LTE
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
CPU Cores Octa-core Octa-core Octa-core
CPU Clock Speed (GHz) 1x 2.84 GHz Kryo 485 & 3x 2.42 GHz Kryo 485 & 4x 1.80 GHz Kryo 485 4x2.96 GHz Kryo 385 Gold & 4x1.7 GHz Kryo 385 Silver 1x 2.84 GHz Kryo 485 & 3x 2.42 GHz Kryo 485 & 4x 1.80 GHz Kryo 485
GPU Adreno 640 Adreno 630 Adreno 640
RAM 6,8 GB 8 GB 6,8 GB
Ruggedness Splashproof Splashproof Splashproof
On-Board Memory 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Expandable Memory No No No
Sensors In-display fingerprint, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass In-display fingerprint, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
Primary Camera 48 MP, f/1.8 + 12 MP, f/2.2 12 MP, f/1.8, + 8 MP 48 MP, f/1.6 (primary) + 16 MP, f/2.2 (ultrawide) + 8 MP, f/2.4 (telephoto)
Optical Image Stabilization Yes Yes Yes
Camera Array Dual-camera Dual-camera Triple Camera
Autofocus System PDAF PDAF Phase detection autofocus
Secondary Camera 20 MP, f/2.0 8 MP, f/2.0 Motorised pop-up 16 MP, f/2.0
Video Capture 1080p@30fps 1080p@30fps 2160p@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, 720p@480fps, Auto HDR, gyro-EIS
Flash LED flash LED flash Dual-LED
OS Version Android 9.0 Android 9.0 Android Pie
AI (Smart Assistant) Google Assistant Google Assistant Google Assistant
GPS Yes Yes Yes
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, DLNA, hotspot Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, DLNA, hotspot Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, DLNA, hotspot
Bluetooth v5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX HD v5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX HD v5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX HD
NFC No Yes Yes
Infrared No No No
Fingerprint Scanner Yes, In-display Yes, rear-button Yes, In-display
3.5mm jack No Yes No
Radio No No No
USB Type Type-C reversible connector Type-C reversible connector Type-C reversible connector
USB Standard USB 2.0 USB 3.1 USB 3.1
Battery (mAh) 4,000 4,000 4,000
Fast charging Yes, fast battery charging 27W Yes, fast battery charging 30W Yes, 30 W Warp Charge
Colours Black, Silver, Blue Black Mirror Grey, Almond, Nebula Blue
Prices in India Starts at Rs 39,999 Rs 69,999 Starts at Rs 48,999

Verdict

While the ROG Phone and OnePlus 7 Pro seem to come out on top with their fluid 90 Hz refresh rate, the low latency and pressure-sensitive display could give the Black Shark 2 the edge. In terms of raw processing power, even though the ROG houses an over-clocked Snapdragon 845 chipset, the latest Snapdragon 855 on the Black Shark 2 and OnePlus 7 Pro are sure going to make the gaming experience better and possibly run cooler. We shall be reviewing the Black Shark 2 in detail so stay tuned for our detailed verdict on the device.

Black Shark 2 with pressure-sensitive display launched in India starting at Rs 39,999

Xiaomi Black Shark 2 India launch highlights: Prices start at Rs 39,999 while the top-end variant costs Rs 49,999

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Fake news and social media trolling: Impact on Election 2019 | Firstpost Conversations


Top Stories

latest videos

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 2: Rav3n | Paridhi Khullar First Interview | PUBG Mobile

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 2: Rav3n | Paridhi Khullar First Interview | PUBG Mobile

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India?

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India?

Call of Duty: Mobile is finally here | PUBG Mobile now has a worthy rival

Call of Duty: Mobile is finally here | PUBG Mobile now has a worthy rival

All you need to know about Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7S

All you need to know about Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7S

Google bans Huawei's Android license, here's why!

Google bans Huawei's Android license, here's why!

Redmi Note 7S Specifications

Redmi Note 7S Specifications

PUBG Mobile surpasses 100 million monthly active users

PUBG Mobile surpasses 100 million monthly active users

Five smartphones under Rs 25,000 for PUBG Mobile Enthusiasts

Five smartphones under Rs 25,000 for PUBG Mobile Enthusiasts


also see

Black Shark 2

Xiaomi Black Shark 2 to be launched in India today: Here's all you need to know

May 26, 2019
Xiaomi Black Shark 2 to be launched in India today: Here's all you need to know
Xiaomi Black Shark 2 India launch highlights: Prices start at Rs 39,999 while the top-end variant costs Rs 49,999

Xiaomi

Xiaomi Black Shark 2 India launch highlights: Prices start at Rs 39,999 while the top-end variant costs Rs 49,999

May 27, 2019
Black Shark 2 with pressure-sensitive display launched in India starting at Rs 39,999

Black Shark

Black Shark 2 with pressure-sensitive display launched in India starting at Rs 39,999

May 27, 2019
Xiaomi's Black Shark 2 gaming smartphone will make its India debut on 27 May

Xiaomi

Xiaomi's Black Shark 2 gaming smartphone will make its India debut on 27 May

May 20, 2019
Xiaomi Black Shark 2 India launch: Here's how and where to catch the event live

Xiaomi

Xiaomi Black Shark 2 India launch: Here's how and where to catch the event live

May 27, 2019
To have and to hold: Now check out the new OnePlus 7 Pro at an exclusive experience pop-up store In Delhi

To have and to hold: Now check out the new OnePlus 7 Pro at an exclusive experience pop-up store In Delhi

May 13, 2019

science

CERN travelling science exhibit comes to India: Here's when and where you can catch it

Science Exhibition

CERN travelling science exhibit comes to India: Here's when and where you can catch it

May 27, 2019
NASA awards private space tech firm Maxar contract to build lunar Gateway platform

NASA

NASA awards private space tech firm Maxar contract to build lunar Gateway platform

May 27, 2019
Origami-inspired material absorbs force of landing, could help make rockets reusable

Rockets

Origami-inspired material absorbs force of landing, could help make rockets reusable

May 27, 2019
Star Caravan: SpaceX Starlink satellites spark UFO frenzy among Dutch astronomers

Astronomy

Star Caravan: SpaceX Starlink satellites spark UFO frenzy among Dutch astronomers

May 27, 2019