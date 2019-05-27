Kshitij Pujari

The Xiaomi Black Shark 2 has been announced by Xiaomi in the Indian markets for a price of Rs 39,999. This is the first gaming smartphone that the company has launched in India and it will be competing with the likes of the Asus ROG Phone (Review) and even the OnePlus 7 Pro (Review).

On paper, the Xiaomi Black Shark 2 appears to be a beast of a device as it runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset and has up to 8 GB of RAM. There's also a vapour cooling chamber for smooth gameplay. One speciality of the Black Shark 2 is a pressure-sensitive display which is somewhat like 3D Touch technology seen on iPhones. What makes it different is that both left and right sides are independently pressure-sensitive making it easy to map buttons to either side.

The optics of the device are handled by a 48 MP primary camera and a 12 MP secondary camera. Up front, it has a 20 MP camera for making video calls and taking selfies. Obviously being a gaming phone you will not be using it to capture images but the 48 MP sensor is definitely a nice touch.

As mentioned before the Black Shark 2 will be competing against the ROG Phone and even the OnePlus 7 Pro. Keeping in mind that this is just a comparison based on specs of the device on paper let's see how the Black Shark manages to fare against both these devices.

Smartphone Black Shark 2 ROG Phone OnePlus 7 Pro Display Size (inch) 6.39 6 6.67 Resolution (pixels) 1080 x 2340 1080 x 2160 1440 x 3120 Pixel Density (PPI) 403 402 516 Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Fluid AMOLED Dimensions(mm) 163.6 x 75 x 8.8 158.8 x 76.2 x 8.3 162.6 x 75.9 x 8.8 Weight (gm) 205 200 206 Dual SIM Yes Yes Yes SIM Type Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Connectivity Types GSM / CDMA / HSPA / LTE GSM / CDMA / HSPA / LTE GSM / CDMA / HSPA / LTE Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 CPU Cores Octa-core Octa-core Octa-core CPU Clock Speed (GHz) 1x 2.84 GHz Kryo 485 & 3x 2.42 GHz Kryo 485 & 4x 1.80 GHz Kryo 485 4x2.96 GHz Kryo 385 Gold & 4x1.7 GHz Kryo 385 Silver 1x 2.84 GHz Kryo 485 & 3x 2.42 GHz Kryo 485 & 4x 1.80 GHz Kryo 485 GPU Adreno 640 Adreno 630 Adreno 640 RAM 6,8 GB 8 GB 6,8 GB Ruggedness Splashproof Splashproof Splashproof On-Board Memory 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Expandable Memory No No No Sensors In-display fingerprint, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass In-display fingerprint, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Primary Camera 48 MP, f/1.8 + 12 MP, f/2.2 12 MP, f/1.8, + 8 MP 48 MP, f/1.6 (primary) + 16 MP, f/2.2 (ultrawide) + 8 MP, f/2.4 (telephoto) Optical Image Stabilization Yes Yes Yes Camera Array Dual-camera Dual-camera Triple Camera Autofocus System PDAF PDAF Phase detection autofocus Secondary Camera 20 MP, f/2.0 8 MP, f/2.0 Motorised pop-up 16 MP, f/2.0 Video Capture 1080p@30fps 1080p@30fps 2160p@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, 720p@480fps, Auto HDR, gyro-EIS Flash LED flash LED flash Dual-LED OS Version Android 9.0 Android 9.0 Android Pie AI (Smart Assistant) Google Assistant Google Assistant Google Assistant GPS Yes Yes Yes Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, DLNA, hotspot Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, DLNA, hotspot Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, DLNA, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX HD v5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX HD v5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX HD NFC No Yes Yes Infrared No No No Fingerprint Scanner Yes, In-display Yes, rear-button Yes, In-display 3.5mm jack No Yes No Radio No No No USB Type Type-C reversible connector Type-C reversible connector Type-C reversible connector USB Standard USB 2.0 USB 3.1 USB 3.1 Battery (mAh) 4,000 4,000 4,000 Fast charging Yes, fast battery charging 27W Yes, fast battery charging 30W Yes, 30 W Warp Charge Colours Black, Silver, Blue Black Mirror Grey, Almond, Nebula Blue Prices in India Starts at Rs 39,999 Rs 69,999 Starts at Rs 48,999

Verdict

While the ROG Phone and OnePlus 7 Pro seem to come out on top with their fluid 90 Hz refresh rate, the low latency and pressure-sensitive display could give the Black Shark 2 the edge. In terms of raw processing power, even though the ROG houses an over-clocked Snapdragon 845 chipset, the latest Snapdragon 855 on the Black Shark 2 and OnePlus 7 Pro are sure going to make the gaming experience better and possibly run cooler. We shall be reviewing the Black Shark 2 in detail so stay tuned for our detailed verdict on the device.

