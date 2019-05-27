Monday, May 27, 2019Back to
Xiaomi Black Shark 2 India launch highlights: Prices start at Rs 39,999 while the top-end variant costs Rs 49,999

tech2 News StaffMay 27, 2019 13:44:02 IST

The Black Shark 2 will be officially Xiaomi's first venture into the gaming smartphone space in India.

Xiaomi is all set to take the wraps off its latest gaming phone called the Black Shark 2 in India.

The device has already been announced in China in March and as the rise of smartphone gaming grips the nation, the Chinese smartphone maker has decided that the time is ripe to enter into the Indian gaming mobile market.

Given the dearth of gaming-oriented smartphones in the country, the Black Shark 2 could be a great addition to Xiaomi's lineup of devices, but with an expected price range of around Rs 35,000-45,000, the phone will be going up against a number of formidable affordable flagships.

The Xiaomi Black Shark 2. Image: Xiaomi China

The USP of the Black Shark 2 is expected to be its pressure-sensitive AMOLED display which offers an authentic experience to mobile gamers. Besides the display, the Black Shark 2 is also packed to the brim with top-end hardware like the inclusion of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC and 8 GB of RAM.

  • 13:39 (IST)

    Black Shark 2 prices, variants revealed

    The phone will be available in two RAM variants, starting at Rs 39,999. The phone will be available exclusively on Flipkart starting 12 pm on 4 June.

  • 13:47 (IST)

    Have questions on the Black Shark 2?

    Hop on to our Facebook Live with the device and shoot away.
    https://www.facebook.com/tech2dotcom/videos/2373034509444616/

  • 13:37 (IST)

    There's also something that Black Shark calls Host Mode letting you play on your TV

  • 13:35 (IST)

    Black Shark accessories and mode unveiled

    The Black Shark 2 comes with a number of modes for better gaming. This includes a Handheld Game Control Mode which turns the phone into a portable console like the Nintendo Switch, when connected to the gamepad accessory.

    There's also a Live Stream Mode which allows you to stream games by simply using a built-in app. 

  • 13:32 (IST)

    Black Shark partners with Gameloft to announce Asphalt Series 2019

    A global mobile racing e-sport competition which starts this month. Finals will be at Gamescom on 21 August — prizes worth up to EUR 20,000. More details at www.asphaltesports.com

  • 13:27 (IST)

    Apple 3D Touch on an Android smartphone? Even better says team Black Shark's David Li 

  • 13:26 (IST)

    Black Shark also boasts of having a display which offers the lowest latency rates on any smartphone display

    This is great for those who want faster response times from their phones, especially while playing FPS games.

  • 13:22 (IST)

    Ludicrous Mode also allows you to activate a built-in fan for better, faster cooling

  • 13:20 (IST)

    Perks of having a Snapdragon 855 Chipset

    The Black Shark 2 will feature support something that Qualcomm calls True HDR Gaming for enhanced colours on the HDR-compatible display. Additional perks include a dedicated mode which allows gamers to push the CPU to max capacity called 'Ludicrous Mode'.

  • 13:16 (IST)

    One of the key features that makes the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 great for gamers

    "Elite Gaming" features a bunch of optimisations like Game Jank Reducer and anti-cheat extensions. The Black Shark 2 will also feature automatic enhancements for running popular games like PUBG Mobile.

  • 13:13 (IST)

    Why is Black Shark so proud of the Black Shark 2? 

  • 13:12 (IST)

    The Black Shark 2 will be available in two colours. Here's your first look.

  • 13:11 (IST)

    We are underway!

    David Li, VP of Black Shark 2 takes the stage and clarifies that the company has its own offices and R&D centers despite being largely funded by Xiaomi.

  • 13:03 (IST)

    Hello and Welcome!

    Xiaomi will be launching the company's first gaming smartphone in India today and the event has just begun.

