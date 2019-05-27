Xiaomi is all set to take the wraps off its latest gaming phone called the Black Shark 2 in India.

The device has already been announced in China in March and as the rise of smartphone gaming grips the nation, the Chinese smartphone maker has decided that the time is ripe to enter into the Indian gaming mobile market.

Given the dearth of gaming-oriented smartphones in the country, the Black Shark 2 could be a great addition to Xiaomi's lineup of devices, but with an expected price range of around Rs 35,000-45,000, the phone will be going up against a number of formidable affordable flagships.

The USP of the Black Shark 2 is expected to be its pressure-sensitive AMOLED display which offers an authentic experience to mobile gamers. Besides the display, the Black Shark 2 is also packed to the brim with top-end hardware like the inclusion of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC and 8 GB of RAM.

