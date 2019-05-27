13:39 (IST)
Black Shark 2 prices, variants revealed
The phone will be available in two RAM variants, starting at Rs 39,999. The phone will be available exclusively on Flipkart starting 12 pm on 4 June.
The #BlackShark2 starts at Rs 39,999 and sales start from 4 June pic.twitter.com/IeZoV1YaI7— Tech2 (@tech2eets) May 27, 2019
13:47 (IST)
Have questions on the Black Shark 2?
Hop on to our Facebook Live with the device and shoot away.
https://www.facebook.com/tech2dotcom/videos/2373034509444616/
13:37 (IST)
There's also something that Black Shark calls Host Mode letting you play on your TV
The #BlackShark2's Host Mode lets you play games on your TV using the device. pic.twitter.com/gg3Oul3z3j— Tech2 (@tech2eets) May 27, 2019
13:35 (IST)
Black Shark accessories and mode unveiled
The Black Shark 2 comes with a number of modes for better gaming. This includes a Handheld Game Control Mode which turns the phone into a portable console like the Nintendo Switch, when connected to the gamepad accessory.
There's also a Live Stream Mode which allows you to stream games by simply using a built-in app.
13:32 (IST)
Black Shark partners with Gameloft to announce Asphalt Series 2019
A global mobile racing e-sport competition which starts this month. Finals will be at Gamescom on 21 August — prizes worth up to EUR 20,000. More details at www.asphaltesports.com
13:27 (IST)
Apple 3D Touch on an Android smartphone? Even better says team Black Shark's David Li
The #BlackShark2 comes with an iPhone-like 3D touch called Master Touch. pic.twitter.com/vFCbyTEo6X— Tech2 (@tech2eets) May 27, 2019
13:26 (IST)
Black Shark also boasts of having a display which offers the lowest latency rates on any smartphone display
This is great for those who want faster response times from their phones, especially while playing FPS games.
The #BlackShark2 comes with lowest latency for touch on any phone. pic.twitter.com/aE1q1MYDOd— Tech2 (@tech2eets) May 27, 2019
13:22 (IST)
Ludicrous Mode also allows you to activate a built-in fan for better, faster cooling
The #BlackShark2 comes with a Ludicrous Mode which lets you utilise the CPU to 100 percent. pic.twitter.com/mBm7f0GVlA— Tech2 (@tech2eets) May 27, 2019
13:20 (IST)
Perks of having a Snapdragon 855 Chipset
The Black Shark 2 will feature support something that Qualcomm calls True HDR Gaming for enhanced colours on the HDR-compatible display. Additional perks include a dedicated mode which allows gamers to push the CPU to max capacity called 'Ludicrous Mode'.
13:16 (IST)
One of the key features that makes the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 great for gamers
"Elite Gaming" features a bunch of optimisations like Game Jank Reducer and anti-cheat extensions. The Black Shark 2 will also feature automatic enhancements for running popular games like PUBG Mobile.
13:13 (IST)
Why is Black Shark so proud of the Black Shark 2?
The #BlackShark2 comes with the @Qualcomm #Snapdragon855 chipset. pic.twitter.com/reiyOuViUc— Tech2 (@tech2eets) May 27, 2019
13:12 (IST)
The Black Shark 2 will be available in two colours. Here's your first look.
The phone comes in two more colours. #BlackShark2 pic.twitter.com/JHIYAeElIQ— Tech2 (@tech2eets) May 27, 2019
13:11 (IST)
We are underway!
David Li, VP of Black Shark 2 takes the stage and clarifies that the company has its own offices and R&D centers despite being largely funded by Xiaomi.
13:03 (IST)
Hello and Welcome!
Xiaomi will be launching the company's first gaming smartphone in India today and the event has just begun.
