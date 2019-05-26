Monday, May 27, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Xiaomi Black Shark 2 to be launched in India today: Here's all you need to know

Black Shark2 has Qualcomm’s powerful Snapdragon 855 processor which is paired with 6 GB or 8 GB RAM.

tech2 News StaffMay 27, 2019 09:15:27 IST

Xiaomi is all set to take the wraps of its latest gaming phone called the Black Shark 2 in India. The device has already been announced in China in March and as the rise of PUBG Mobile grips the nation, the Chinese smartphone maker has decided that the time is ripe to enter into the Indian gaming mobile market. The launch is set to happen 27 May at 1.30 pm IST and here is all we know about the device.

Xiaomi Black Shark 2 to be launched in India today: Heres all you need to know

The Xiaomi Black Shark Helo. Image: Xiaomi China

Specs of Black Shark 2

The successor to the Black Shark Helo gaming phone, the Black Shark 2 comes with a few interesting aspects including a pressure-sensitive display and an in-display fingerprint sensor by Samsung.

Black Shark 2 features a 6.39-inch AMOLED panel and according to a rough translation from the Black Shark website, the screen uses something like Apple's 3D Touch. The phone's left and right of the screen independently pressure sensitive and that buttons can be mapped to either side. The display itself has been designed to reduce screen flicker at low brightness and to improve colour accuracy.

At its heart sits Qualcomm’s powerful Snapdragon 855 processor which is paired with 6 GB or 8 GB RAM and 128 GB or 256 GB of storage respectively. Similar to its predecessor, the new Black Shark 2 gaming has a vapour cooling chamber for smooth gameplay.

In terms of optics, the Xiaomi Black Shark 2 features dual rear cameras at the back having a 48 MP primary camera and a 12 MP secondary camera. Up front, it has a 20 MP camera for making video calls and taking selfies.

The phone has a battery capacity of 4,000 mAh and supports 27 W fast charging. Just like the original Xiaomi Black Shark, Xiaomi has introduced optional accessories that can be attached on the Black Shark 2.

Pricing and availability

The Xiaomi Black Shark 2 had been priced in China at CNY 3,200 (roughly Rs 33,000) for the base model with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage version. The high-end model with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage has been priced at CNY 4,200 (roughly Rs 43,000). We can expect similar price tags for the Indian version as well.

As for availability, it would appear that the Black Shark 2 could go on sale within a few weeks time as is typical for Xiaomi smartphones after their launch. More details will be revealed tomorrow.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Fake news and social media trolling: Impact on Election 2019 | Firstpost Conversations


Top Stories

latest videos

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 2: Rav3n | Paridhi Khullar First Interview | PUBG Mobile

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 2: Rav3n | Paridhi Khullar First Interview | PUBG Mobile

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India?

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India?

Call of Duty: Mobile is finally here | PUBG Mobile now has a worthy rival

Call of Duty: Mobile is finally here | PUBG Mobile now has a worthy rival

All you need to know about Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7S

All you need to know about Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7S

Google bans Huawei's Android license, here's why!

Google bans Huawei's Android license, here's why!

Redmi Note 7S Specifications

Redmi Note 7S Specifications

PUBG Mobile surpasses 100 million monthly active users

PUBG Mobile surpasses 100 million monthly active users

Five smartphones under Rs 25,000 for PUBG Mobile Enthusiasts

Five smartphones under Rs 25,000 for PUBG Mobile Enthusiasts


also see

Xiaomi

Xiaomi's Black Shark 2 gaming smartphone will make its India debut on 27 May

May 20, 2019
Xiaomi's Black Shark 2 gaming smartphone will make its India debut on 27 May
Xiaomi Black Shark 2 India launch: Here's how and where to catch the event live

Xiaomi

Xiaomi Black Shark 2 India launch: Here's how and where to catch the event live

May 27, 2019
Xiaomi has dismissed its Africa head on charges of violating Chinese decency law

Xiaomi

Xiaomi has dismissed its Africa head on charges of violating Chinese decency law

May 24, 2019
Xiaomi takes a jab at OnePlus with a tease for its upcoming Redmi K20 smartphone

Xiaomi

Xiaomi takes a jab at OnePlus with a tease for its upcoming Redmi K20 smartphone

May 15, 2019
Xiaomi reports better-than-expected quarterly revenue thanks to sales growth

Xiaoomi

Xiaomi reports better-than-expected quarterly revenue thanks to sales growth

May 20, 2019
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S first official image, camera samples teased ahead of launch

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S first official image, camera samples teased ahead of launch

May 18, 2019

science

Star Caravan: SpaceX Starlink satellites spark UFO frenzy among Dutch astronomers

Star Caravan: SpaceX Starlink satellites spark UFO frenzy among Dutch astronomers

May 27, 2019
NASA unveils timeline for Artemis manned and unmanned Moon missions starting 2020

Moon Mission

NASA unveils timeline for Artemis manned and unmanned Moon missions starting 2020

May 24, 2019
NASA’s Artemis mission gameplan involves 37 launches and a base on the Moon

Moon Missions

NASA’s Artemis mission gameplan involves 37 launches and a base on the Moon

May 24, 2019
World Schizophrenia Day: Understanding the mental disorder & what you can do to help

Schizophrenia

World Schizophrenia Day: Understanding the mental disorder & what you can do to help

May 24, 2019