Tuesday, March 19, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

Xiaomi Black Shark 2 with pressure sensitive display, Snapdragon 855 launched

Xiaomi Black Shark 2 with 6.39-inch AMOLED pressure-sensitive display launched starting at CNY 3,200.

tech2 News StaffMar 19, 2019 11:57:15 IST

Xiaomi, further expanding its gaming phone portfolio, has launched the third smartphone in the series today, the Black Shark 2. Successor to the Black Shark Helo gaming phone, the all-new Black Shark 2 comes with a few interesting aspects including a pressure-sensitive display and an in-display fingerprint sensor by Samsung.

The new Xiaomi Black Shark 2 features a 6.39-inch AMOLED panel. According to a rough translation from the Black Shark website, the screen is pressure sensitive, using something like Apple's 3D Touch. Xiaomi also appears to be saying that the left and right of the screen are independently pressure sensitive and that buttons can be mapped to either side. Apple's iPhones can only detect pressure at one point on the screen at a time, though it's not clear if this is a software limitation or a hardware one.

In addition, the display is said to be designed to reduce screen flicker at low brightness and to improve colour accuracy. The touch latency (response to touch input) has also been reduced, it seems.

Xiaomi Black Shark 2 with pressure sensitive display, Snapdragon 855 launched

Hopefully, the Xiaomi Black Shark 2 will come to India soon.

At its heart sits Qualcomm’s powerful Snapdragon 855 processor which is paired with either 128 Gb or 256 GB of storage. Similar to its predecessor, the new Black Shark 2 gaming has a vapour cooling chamber for smooth gameplay.

In terms of optics, the Xiaomi Black Shark 2 features dual rear cameras at the back having a 48 MP primary camera and a 12 MP secondary camera. Up front, it has a 20 MP camera for making video calls and taking selfies. The phone has a battery capacity of 4,000 mAh and supports 27 W fast charging. Just like the original Xiaomi Black Shark, Xiaomi has introduced optional accessories that can be attached on the Black Shark 2.

As for the pricing, the Xiaomi Black Shark 2 has been priced in China at CNY 3,200 (roughly Rs 33,000) for the base model with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage version. The high-end model with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage has been priced at CNY 4,200 (roughly Rs 43,000).

While Xiaomi is popular among its user-base in India for bringing feature-packed phones at an affordable price, the company hasn’t brought any of its gaming phones in the country yet. Till date, Xiaomi has launched two gaming phone — the original Black Hawk in April 2018, Helo in October 2018 and the new Black Shark 2 being the third add-on in its gaming phone portfolio. Reports, however, suggest that the Xiaomi might change its course and bring its new gaming phone to the Indian market. The new Xiaomi Black Shark 2 will go on sale in China starting today in two colour variants — Black and Silver.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Mom’s voice guides whatever I do, says Deepika Padukone


Top Stories

latest videos

Add fun to your run | What The App

Add fun to your run | What The App

Cloning woolly mammoth, tigers in Sunderbans, teen Nobel nominee | This Week in Science

Cloning woolly mammoth, tigers in Sunderbans, teen Nobel nominee | This Week in Science

Bridge Camping Tips in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 8

Bridge Camping Tips in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 8

Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7

Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone

One Finger OP or What?

One Finger OP or What?

Clever Ways to attack in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 6

Clever Ways to attack in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 6

Delhi is drying up, Kerala's sex ed lie & the second patient cured of HIV — This week in Science

Delhi is drying up, Kerala's sex ed lie & the second patient cured of HIV — This week in Science

Realme 3 Review | Battery and Design are its only charms

Realme 3 Review | Battery and Design are its only charms

Oppo F11 Pro Unboxing

Oppo F11 Pro Unboxing


also see

Xiaomi

Xiaomi Mi A2 and Redmi Note 6 Pro are now available at a starting price of Rs 11,999

Mar 11, 2019
Xiaomi Mi A2 and Redmi Note 6 Pro are now available at a starting price of Rs 11,999
Redmi Go to launch in India today at 12 pm: Here's how you can watch the event live

Redmi Go

Redmi Go to launch in India today at 12 pm: Here's how you can watch the event live

Mar 19, 2019
Xiaomi Mi Band 4 may not arrive soon but its release is definitely set for 2019

Xiaomi

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 may not arrive soon but its release is definitely set for 2019

Mar 17, 2019
Smartphone shipments to decline in 2019; 5G to have 26 percent market share by 2023

Smartphones

Smartphone shipments to decline in 2019; 5G to have 26 percent market share by 2023

Mar 08, 2019
Xiaomi lists out features that are being worked on for MIUI 10 and MIUI 11

Xiaomi

Xiaomi lists out features that are being worked on for MIUI 10 and MIUI 11

Mar 06, 2019
Xiaomi Redmi Go launched in India today at a starting price of Rs 4,499

Redmi Go

Xiaomi Redmi Go launched in India today at a starting price of Rs 4,499

Mar 19, 2019

science

SpaceX Starship could be launched on its first 'Test Hop' this week, Musk says

Starship First Hop

SpaceX Starship could be launched on its first 'Test Hop' this week, Musk says

Mar 19, 2019
Dead whale washes up in Philippines shores with 40 kg of plastic in its stomach

Plastic Pollution

Dead whale washes up in Philippines shores with 40 kg of plastic in its stomach

Mar 19, 2019
Why science matters more than ever in the era of fake news and fallacies

Science Fakery

Why science matters more than ever in the era of fake news and fallacies

Mar 19, 2019
The environmental impact of Bitcoin can't simply be mitigated by miners going green

Bitcoin

The environmental impact of Bitcoin can't simply be mitigated by miners going green

Mar 19, 2019