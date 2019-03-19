tech2 News Staff

Xiaomi, further expanding its gaming phone portfolio, has launched the third smartphone in the series today, the Black Shark 2. Successor to the Black Shark Helo gaming phone, the all-new Black Shark 2 comes with a few interesting aspects including a pressure-sensitive display and an in-display fingerprint sensor by Samsung.

The new Xiaomi Black Shark 2 features a 6.39-inch AMOLED panel. According to a rough translation from the Black Shark website, the screen is pressure sensitive, using something like Apple's 3D Touch. Xiaomi also appears to be saying that the left and right of the screen are independently pressure sensitive and that buttons can be mapped to either side. Apple's iPhones can only detect pressure at one point on the screen at a time, though it's not clear if this is a software limitation or a hardware one.

In addition, the display is said to be designed to reduce screen flicker at low brightness and to improve colour accuracy. The touch latency (response to touch input) has also been reduced, it seems.

At its heart sits Qualcomm’s powerful Snapdragon 855 processor which is paired with either 128 Gb or 256 GB of storage. Similar to its predecessor, the new Black Shark 2 gaming has a vapour cooling chamber for smooth gameplay.

In terms of optics, the Xiaomi Black Shark 2 features dual rear cameras at the back having a 48 MP primary camera and a 12 MP secondary camera. Up front, it has a 20 MP camera for making video calls and taking selfies. The phone has a battery capacity of 4,000 mAh and supports 27 W fast charging. Just like the original Xiaomi Black Shark, Xiaomi has introduced optional accessories that can be attached on the Black Shark 2.

As for the pricing, the Xiaomi Black Shark 2 has been priced in China at CNY 3,200 (roughly Rs 33,000) for the base model with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage version. The high-end model with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage has been priced at CNY 4,200 (roughly Rs 43,000).

While Xiaomi is popular among its user-base in India for bringing feature-packed phones at an affordable price, the company hasn’t brought any of its gaming phones in the country yet. Till date, Xiaomi has launched two gaming phone — the original Black Hawk in April 2018, Helo in October 2018 and the new Black Shark 2 being the third add-on in its gaming phone portfolio. Reports, however, suggest that the Xiaomi might change its course and bring its new gaming phone to the Indian market. The new Xiaomi Black Shark 2 will go on sale in China starting today in two colour variants — Black and Silver.

