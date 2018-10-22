Xiaomi will launch on 23 October the successor for the Black Shark gaming smartphone, which was launched in April. Black Shark 2 was spotted on Geekbench and originally rumoured to launch on 25 October. However, we now know official confirmation in the form of a series of countdown posts.

In one of the posts, however, Xiaomi revealed that the device will come with liquid cooling technology. In another, Xiaomi hints at good signal reception, for better multiplayer gaming, we presume.

The earlier version was launched only for China, but there seems to be a possibility that the new device will sell in more countries.

At the moment, the official page of the Xiaomi Black Shark has released a 'Sharks approaching,' 'Unleashing soon' teaser. The page does not reveal anything besides that.

Tech2 did try the phone in China and we can say that gaming on the device is a fun experience.

A recent listing spotted on Geekbench's official website revealed some specifications of the device.

The operating system is Android 8.1 Oreo. Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 845 powers the device, and in terms of storage, the device has 8 GB of RAM.

Also, a recent report said that the phone was spotted on TENAA, revealing that the phone might feature an RGB logo on the back and also on the side strips.

There is no information about the availability of the device yet.