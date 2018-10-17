Wednesday, October 17, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 17 October, 2018 16:42 IST

Xiaomi Black Shark 2 spotted on Geekbench with Android 8.1 Oreo, Snapdragon 845

The Xiaomi Black Shark 2 is expected to be officially launched on 23 October at an event in China.

Xiaomi will soon launch the successor for the Black Shark, which was launched this year in April. It was the company's first gaming smartphone and was quite a success. Though the phone was launched in China, there is a possibility that the phone is also reaching other countries.

The official page of the Xiaomi Black Shark has already released a 'Sharks approaching,' 'Unleashing soon' teaser. The page does not reveal anything besides that.

Xiaomi Black Shark gaming phone

Xiaomi Black Shark gaming phone. Image: Xiaomi

However, according to a recent listing spotted on Geekbench's official website, some specifications of the device were revealed.

The operating system is Android 8.1 Oreo. Just like its predecessor, Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 845 powers the device, and in terms of storage the listing reveals 7686 MB, pointing towards 8 GB of RAM.

Since Android 9 Pie has already been released, it might be disappointing for those who are looking forward to the device, that it continues to run Android Oreo.

Xiaomi black shark 2 spptted on Geekbench. Image: Geekbench

Xiaomi black shark 2 spotted on Geekbench. Image: Geekbench

The Xiaomi Black Shark was launched back in April this year starting at a price of CNY 2,999 in China (about Rs 32,000). The device featured a 5.99-inch Full HD Plus display with an 18:9 aspect ratio.

In terms of storage, it was launched in two variants: one with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage, and another with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage.

Since was a gaming smartphone, it was released with a 4,000 mAh battery. A bigger battery and fast charging support are expected with the new iteration.

According to a leaked poster, it seems that Xiaomi Black Shark 2 will be officially launched on 23 October in China.

