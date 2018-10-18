Thursday, October 18, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

tech2 News Staff 18 October, 2018 20:59 IST

Xiaomi Black Shark 2 set to launch in five days with RGB logo on back and sides

Xiaomi Black Shark 2 may run on Android 8.1 Oreo with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 845 processor.

Xiaomi Black Shark 2 was recently spotted on Geekbench and rumoured to launch on 25 October. But now there's an official confirmation of the launch date.

The gaming phone is said to arrive in five days, as revealed in an official teaser poster. The teaser was posted by the Black Shark account on Weibo.

Black Shark 2. Image: Weibo

Black Shark 2. Image: Weibo

There are no other details officially available. We've tried the phone ourselves in China and can confirm that gaming, at least, is a pleasurable experience on the device.

A listing in Geekbench shows the phone running Android 8.1 Oreo and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor.

According to a report in GSMArena, the phone has been spotted on TENAA, which showed that the phone might feature an RGB logo on the back and also on the side strips.

Xiaomi also hasn't said anything about a controller being available with the device.

tags


Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Panasonic Eluga X1 Pro #Partnered

Panasonic Eluga X1 Pro #Partnered
Google Play won't be free in EU | #DailyDope

Google Play won't be free in EU | #DailyDope
How to use the new Snapchat cat filter

How to use the new Snapchat cat filter
How Myanmar's leadership used Facebook to orchestrate a genocide | #DailyDope

How Myanmar's leadership used Facebook to orchestrate a genocide | #DailyDope
Tech2's Fortnite for Android stream

Tech2's Fortnite for Android stream
India's tech policy confusion #DailyDope

India's tech policy confusion #DailyDope
Teenagers are leaving Social Media, Here's Why!

Teenagers are leaving Social Media, Here's Why!
Google Pixel 3XL Unboxing & 1st Impressions (Hindi)

Google Pixel 3XL Unboxing & 1st Impressions (Hindi)
Addicted to Netflix? Maybe you need to get yourself checked out #DailyDope

Addicted to Netflix? Maybe you need to get yourself checked out #DailyDope
Spy chips: The new face of Cyberwarfare? | #DailyDope

Spy chips: The new face of Cyberwarfare? | #DailyDope

also see

Black Shark 2

Xiaomi Black Shark 2 spotted on Geekbench with Android 8.1 Oreo, Snapdragon 845

Oct 17, 2018

OnePlus 6T

OnePlus 6T protective cases and their prices reportedly leaked ahead of launch

Oct 16, 2018

OnePlus 6T

OnePlus 6T spotted on Geekbench with Android Pie 9.0, 8 GB RAM and Snapdragon 845

Oct 14, 2018

Google Pixel

Google Pixel 3 XL gets listed for sale in Hong Kong days before expected launch

Oct 07, 2018

OnePlus 6T

OnePlus 6T to come with advanced navigation gestures, 'whole new UI' experience

Oct 13, 2018

Qualcomm

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8150 expected to feature 8-core design with dedicated NPU

Oct 11, 2018

science

Exploring Venus

NASA is hoping to build inflatable cities for the exploration of Venus

Oct 18, 2018

Nuclear Fusion

How far are we from nuclear fusion as a commercially-viable energy source?

Oct 18, 2018

Science Oscars

Nine scientists win 'Oscars in Science', take home 2019 Breakthrough Prize

Oct 18, 2018

Astronomy

Hyperion, the largest galaxy supercluster recorded of the early cosmos unvieled

Oct 18, 2018