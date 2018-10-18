Xiaomi Black Shark 2 was recently spotted on Geekbench and rumoured to launch on 25 October. But now there's an official confirmation of the launch date.

The gaming phone is said to arrive in five days, as revealed in an official teaser poster. The teaser was posted by the Black Shark account on Weibo.

There are no other details officially available. We've tried the phone ourselves in China and can confirm that gaming, at least, is a pleasurable experience on the device.

A listing in Geekbench shows the phone running Android 8.1 Oreo and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor.

According to a report in GSMArena, the phone has been spotted on TENAA, which showed that the phone might feature an RGB logo on the back and also on the side strips.

Xiaomi also hasn't said anything about a controller being available with the device.