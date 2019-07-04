Thursday, July 04, 2019Back to
Redmi 7A with 4,000 mAh battery launched in India, pricing starts at Rs 5,999

Redmi 7A doesn’t have a fingerprint sensor and instead, uses the front camera for AI Face unlock.

tech2 News StaffJul 04, 2019 12:30:07 IST

In a webcast event, Redmi has launched the new Redmi 7A smartphone in India. The smartphone succeeds last year's Redmi 6A and carried a very similar price tag. The Redmi 7A is priced starting Rs 5,999, and will be available for purchase starting 11 July. The smartphone will sell exclusively via Flipkart and mi.com for now. It will eventually also be available offline.

Redmi 7A

Redmi 7A pricing and launch offers

Redmi 6A has been launched in two RAM and storage variants. The 2 GB RAM and 16 GB storage model is priced at Rs 5,999 and the 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 6,199. The smartphone will come in three colour variants — Matte Blue, Matte Glue, and Matte Black.

As for launch offers, since July marks Xiaomi's fifth year anniversary in India, Xiaomi announced that all customers purchasing the Redmi 7A in the month of July, will get a cashback of Rs 200. This means, if you buy the Redmi 7A this month, the 2 GB RAM variant will be priced at Rs 5,799 and the 3 GB RAM variant will cost Rs 5,999.

Additionally, Xiaomi is also doubling the warranty on the Redmi 7A phones to two year.

Redmi 7A specifications and features

Redmi 7A comes with a 5.45-inch display with a resolution of 720 x 1440 pixels. It’s powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 chipset and it will be available in two memory and storage configurations.

They include 2 GB / 16 GB and 3 GB / 32 GB variants. Users can also increase the storage with a micro-SD card that’s expandable up to 256 GB. The Redmi 7A’s highlight is the 4,000 mAh battery that comes with 10W charging. It charges using a micro-USB port.

On the rear, it has a 12 MP IMX 486 camera sensor whereas on the front, there’s a 5 MP camera sensor that comes with an AI beauty mode. At the launch, Xiaomi also announced that the phone's rear camera will soon get an AI scene detection in the upcoming updates.

Redmi-7A-SIM

The phone doesn’t have a fingerprint sensor and instead, uses the front camera for AI Face unlock.

The Redmi 7A has a dual nano-SIM slot where both support 4G VoLTE. It has a 3.5 mm headphone jack and supports Bluetooth 5.0. Redmi 7A is also the first in the A-series to be splash proof. The phone also features wireless FM Radio.

