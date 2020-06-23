tech2 News Staff

At Day 1 of WWDC 2020, Apple previewed the latest iteration of its software including iOS 14, iPadOS 14, watchOS 7, macOS Big Sur, and tvOS 14. The software updates are now available for all Apple Developers Program members via developer.apple.com and a public beta will be available for other users in July on beta.apple.com.

Here are the devices that will be compatible with the new updates:

iOS 14

The new iOS 14 comes with several new features like App Library, widgets, Siri's Translate app support, and so on. Apple says that iOS 14 is now available for Apple Developers Program members at developer.apple.com and a public beta will be available for other users by next month at beta.apple.com. iOS 14 will be available for free for iPhone 6s and later.

iPadOS 14

The new iPadOS 14 comes with revamped UI, new features like Universal Search that will let the users search for contacts, documents, or even search within an app that supports this feature.

It is also available for Apple Developer Program members now and a public beta will be available for other iPadOS users next month. In terms of compatibity, iPadOS 14 is compatible with iPad Air 2 and later, all iPad Pro models, iPad 5th generation and later, and iPad mini 4 and later. iPadOS 14 includes the great features of iOS 14.

macOS Big Sur

MacOS Big Sur comes with a bunch of redesigns, including refreshed app icons, an iPhone-like control panel, improved iMessage, redesigned app interface, and more.

The developer beta of the new macOS is now available for Apple Developer Program members and a public beta will be available for other Mac users as soon as next month.

It is compatible with 2015 and later MacBook models, late 2013 and later 2013 MacBook Pro models, 2014 and later iMac models, 2013 and later Mac Pro models, 2013 and later MacBook Air models, 2014 and later Mac Mini models, 2017 and later iMac Pro models.

WatchOS 7

WatchOS 7 comes with a handwash detection feature, sleep tracker, and more new features. WatchOS 7 beta public will also be available for users next month. It is compatible with Apple Watch Series 3, Apple Watch Series 4, or Apple Watch Series 5 paired with iPhone 6s or later running iOS 14 or later.

