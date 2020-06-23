tech2 News Staff

Apple has kicked off its annual World Wide Developers Conference 2020. This is the first time that it is not being held in San Jose, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. As expected, the Cupertino-based tech giant has announced the iOS 14, iPadOS 14, WatchOS 7 software updates among others.

Here is everything that Apple announced today at its first keynote session:

Apple iOS 14

App library

This new feature will allow users to categorize their apps that are scattered on different pages of the homescreen. You can choose how many pages you want to see on your homecreen and then remaining apps will be categories as "Recently Added", "Suggestions" and more folders. You can also search for these apps via the given search option where you will see all the apps listed alphabetically.

Widgets

iOS 14 now comes with widgets that will be visible on the home screen as well. You can customise these widgets by tapping on the "widget gallery" option. The Smart Stack option will show you relevant apps based on the time of the day.

Translate app

Translate app will let Siri translate into 11 languages including English, Japanese, Spanish, Italian and so on. You can even translate offline. As per the company, Siri knows 20x more facts than before. You can now ask Siri to send an audio message as well.

iMessage

Users will now be able to pin their messages to avoid getting lost in the conversation. You will also be able to reply to a particular message and even mention people while chatting in groups. New memojis with face masks and different ages are also introduced in iOS 14.

Three new memojis with different skin tones, different hairstyles and gestures like hug, fist bump, and blush are also added in iOS 14.

Apple Maps

Apple had added a new feature called Guide that will help users find "great places" around them by showing the latest recommendations by other users. Cycling directions will also be added to the Apple Maps that will let users see elevation data, stairs, traffic in the bike lanes, paths and roads.

Apple CarPlay

Apple Carplay on iOS 14 will now let you change the wallpaper on the in-car device. With the help of Apple CarPlay, you can simply tap your iPhone and unlock your car. You can just put your iPhone on the charging pad and enable the car's start button. Users can even share their key via iMessage. Apple has announced that the 2021 BMW 5 Series will be the first car to support CarPlay.

App Store

Apple has announced App Clip, which is basically like downloading just a part of the app, immediately when you need it, your initial login and credit card details are filled in via Apple login and Apple Pay. This app will be less than 10 MB in size.

Apple iPadOS

Redesigned UI

Apple has revamped the UI in the new iPadOS 14 like Photos and Music app now has a new side-bar for easy access. Similar easy access UI changes have also been made to apps like calendar, iMessage, and mail.

Universal Search

Apple has introduced a new feature called Universal Search to its iPadOS 14. It will let the users search for contacts, documents, or even search within an app that supports this feature.

Call notifications

iPad OS 14 now has Android-like compact call notifications. They will pop up on the top of the screen without interrupting your ongoing task.

Apple Pencil

Apple Pencil now has new features like smart suggestions, better handwriting recognition, lets you select handwritten text to change colour, and more. The Apple Pencil will let users select and paste handwritten text in another app and it will be automatically turned into typed-text.

AirPods

Spatial audio

The feature uses motion data to detect movement of your head and device and constantly keeps the audio in sync with the visual. It will only come to AirPods Pro earbuds.

Automatic Switching

This feature will automatically switch audio inputs based on whichever Apple device you are using. This feature will soon come to both AirPods and AirPods Pro.

Apple WatchOS 7

Watch face share

Apple will now allow you to share Watch faces by simply long press on the desired watch face, tap on share and send to the concerned contact. You can get these faces from third-party apps as well, and can share them with friends and families.

Sleep Tracking

This feature will let users schedule the wake-up alarm and bedtime alarm. Observing your micro-movements, Apple Watch will track your breath while you sleep.

Wind Down

Apple WatchOS 7's this new feature with the help of the iPhone will let the user customise the app shortcuts for snoozing notification, scheduling Apple Music playlist, turning on Meditation app and so on.

Workouts

Watch OS 7, along with new workout supports, will now let you track your activity while you do Bollywood, Hip Hop, or even a Latin dance.

Handwash Detection

Apple Watch will also help you wash your hands better. It will automatically detect when you start washing your hands and will start a timer. It will tell you how long you have to keep washing your hands and will give a haptic notification when it is done.

Privacy

App Control

Apple apps will now let you ask apps not to track you or allow it, via simple pop-up notifications. Apple says it will also put up App descriptions if the app you are about to download will share your data with another app and more details or how your data will be handled by particular apps.

Apple HomeKit

HomeKit will now show you automation notifications right on the home page, and let you know if left a light on or a door open.

tvOS 14

Using HomeKit, you can also sync your camera footage and watch it picture-in-picture on your TV via tvOS 14. tvOS 14 also lets you AirPlay your 4K videos on your TV.

macOS Big Sur

Refreshed look

It comes with a simpler design, new app icons, smoother animations, refreshed app design for all pre-installed apps. The macOS Big Sur also has a new menu bar as well. The Mac will now also have a control centre like iPhones.

Messages

Messages on Mac will now let you share celebration animations, create memojis, more

Apple Maps

Apple Maps on macOS Big Sur will now let you create a guide right from the Mac.

Safari

As per the company, Safari is now apparently 50 percent faster than Google Chrome. Apple will let users decide what apps and websites can use the extension, how long they want to activate it for, among other controls. Safari also has redesigned tabs that will show website icons and use tab space more efficiently.

Apple Silicon chipsets

The transition of Apple from Intel to its own silicon chipsets one of the biggest announcements of the event today. Apple Silicon SoC will apparently offer higher performance, low power consumption, "will be great for gaming". macOS Big Sur on Apple Silicon-running Macs will come with Apple Final Cut Pro and Logix Pro as default apps.

According to Apple, the Rosetta apps from Intel-powered MacBooks will be automatically translated to Rosetta 2.

The iOS 14, macOS Big Sur, WatchOS 7 and other new software announced today will be available in first public beta starting July, and their full versions will be available starting this fall.