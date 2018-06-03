We are just days away from Apple's 2018 World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) to kick off. The one week conference is scheduled to start on 4 June and will end on 8 June. Apple is hosting the event at McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California. The live-stream of the event will start at 10 a.m. PT, which is equal to 10:30 PM IST.

As always, Apple will be live-streaming the event, so you can catch the event right from your home. Though, you do require Apple devices including iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch running iOS 10 or later in order to watch the live-stream. Also, the same can only be streamed on Safari browser on this link.

Users watching the live-stream on Mac need to make sure that it is running macOS Sierra 10.12 or later. Apple TV users can play the live-stream via AirPlay on the 2nd generation or later version of Apple TV. They will also require the latest Apple TV software or tvOS.

Apart from Apple devices, users watching the live stream on other devices such as Android, Windows etc will need to use the recent version of Chrome or Firefox to experience good streaming on the devices. More information about the event is available on the official WWDC website.

Additionally, Apple has also launched an app for WWDC on the App store.

Apple is expected to reveal the iOS 12 which is expected to focus on improving reliability and performance, iPhone SE2, the next version of iPhone SE which is expected to come with an iPhone X like notch on the top and bezel less display.

Reports of Apple integrating the iOS and MacOS are also expected to get cleared during the event. It suggest that developers might be able to develop apps for both the platforms without taking effort to make it particularly for one platform. Siri, Apple's voice assistant is also getting new voice.