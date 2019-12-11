Wednesday, December 11, 2019Back to
WhatsApp will stop running on these smartphones starting 31 December

WhatsApp will also stop supporting Windows Phone operating systems after 31 December 2019.


tech2 News StaffDec 11, 2019 13:28:28 IST

WhatsApp has quietly updated its support page to announce that starting 1 February 2020, all iPhones running iOS 8 and older versions of the operating system will lose support for the messaging app.

The change was pointed out first by WABetaInfo in a tweet, which includes a screenshot that shows the old and the updated support page. As per the updated support page, WhatsApp will also stop supporting Windows Phone operating systems after 31 December 2019.

Representational Image: Reuters

Additionally, the footnote warns that since the platform no longer actively develops for the mentioned versions of the operating systems, "some features might stop functioning at any time".

Also, as the WABetaInfo tweet points out, in case you are using the said version of iOS, Android or Windows Phone and wish to continue using WhatsApp till February 2020, do not uninstall the app from you device. If you do, you will not be able to re-install it.

WhatsApp announced discontinuing support for smartphones running Android 2.3.7 and older after 1 February 2020.

iOS is generally good with updates most of its devices remain compatible with its latest version of the operating system. iOS 8 was released in 2014, and there are only a handful of smartphone running iOS 8 at the moment. According to this iOS distribution on StatCounter, there are only 2.6 percent iOS users on iOS 11.4, and this number keeps declining. Same applies to Android 2.3.7 users. Per Android distribution dashboard, only 0.3 percent users globally are using the Android version.

Essentially, with a marginal number of devices running these version of the operating system, the discontinuation of the WhatsApp support for them, is not exactly a big deal.

