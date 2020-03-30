Monday, March 30, 2020Back to
WhatsApp has reduced the Status video limit to 15 seconds from 30 seconds

WhatsApp has rolled out two helpline numbers that will keep the users informed about the Coronavvirus pandemic.


tech2 News StaffMar 30, 2020 10:02:41 IST

Since the Coronavirus Outbreak has forced millions of people around the world to be on lockdown, social media apps and messenger are now the only way to stay in touch for most people. WhatsApp being one of the most popular messengers around the world, it continues to be one of the most common platforms of communication.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has limited the duration of uploading videos on WhatsApp status to 15 seconds. We tried to upload longer videos via both Andriod and iOS devices, but it cut the video after 15 seconds. WhatsApp hasn't announced this feature yet but it was first spotted by WABetaInfo. Earlier, this limit was just double- 30 seconds.

The report suspects that the video limit may have been reduced due to server overload.

(Also read: Coronavirus Outbreak: Facebook Messenger chatbot released to educate users about the global pandemic)

WhatsApp has reduced the Status video limit to 15 seconds from 30 seconds

Earlier, you could upload 30 seconds videos on WhatsApp status. Image: Reuters


Although, there is still no limit as to how many videos you can upload on the WhatsApp status so you can still upload a long video by chopping it by 15 seconds.

WHO (+41 79 893 1892) and the Ministry of Health of India (+ 91 90 1315 1515) have rolled out two helpline numbers each on WhatsApp for all users in India so that they are well-informed about COVID-19. You simply have to send a "Hi" on these numbers and you can get answers to your queries in the form of infographics, YouTube links or texts, depends on the type of question you have.

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


