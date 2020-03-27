Coronavirus Outbreak: Facebook Messenger chatbot released to educate users about the global pandemic
Facebook has introduced a new chatbot in its Messenger app that will educate all its users about the COVID-19 virus. Facebook has rolled this out in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and MyGov, has begun Corona Helpdesk Chatbot.
This chatbot will allow users to access reliable, authentic and accurate information about the sudden outbreak of COVID-19 in India. The users can reach out to the Ministry of Health for any kind of news, enquiry about safety measures, emergency helpline and other important information.
The chatbot will provide information in both Hindi and English languages. To contact the chatbot now, head to the Ministry of Government Facebook page and in the chatbot present in the bottom right corner, type- "Get started". It will further give answers to your queries.
Depending on your query, an infographic, YouTube Video or a text will be sent to you as answers.
Facebook's messaging platform WhatsApp also has a COVID-19 emergency contact. Ministry of Government has rolled out 9013151515 number, you can just send "Hi" on this to get the answers to all your queries.
Updated Date: Mar 27, 2020 17:08:11 IST
Tags : Coronavirus, COVID-19, Facebook, Facebook COVID-19, Messenger, Ministry Of Health
