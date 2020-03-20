Coronavirus outbreak: Govt launches MyGov Corona Helpdesk on WhatsApp to combat spread of misinformation, inform citizens
The coronavirus pandemic has taken the world by storm with over 2 lakh people being affected. India is leaving no stone unturned to combat the dreaded disease.
With myths and misinformation spreading as fast as COVID-19 itself, the Centre has launched an official chatbot on messaging app WhatsApp to resolve any queries related to COVID-19.
The chatbot has been named MyGov Corona Helpdesk and is a bid to make citizens aware of the pandemic.
To use the MyGov Corona Helpdesk, one needs to save the number 9013151515 in the phone’s contact list and send a query related to COVID-19 to get an answer. The helpdesk is free for all.
The government has not limited itself to the WhatsApp chatbot and has set up two helpline numbers +91-11-23978046 and 1075 (toll-free) as well to answer queries.
The Centre has also set up an email id ncov2019@gov.in to resolve any queries that people might have regarding the dreaded disease.
The Ministry of Health has also created a webpage (https://www.mohfw.gov.in/ ) that provides important information.
Apart from the government initiative, Google too has started an initiative called 'Do the Five. Help stop Coronavirus' campaign on its home page which lists out the things a person should follow to prevent the spread of the disease.
India has recorded over 200 cases of coronavirus and has had five casualties till now.
Updated Date: Mar 20, 2020 19:53:48 IST
