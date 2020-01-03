tech2 News Staff

At a time like New Years's Eve, you generally wish your loved ones via texts, stickers, videos and so on.

As per a report by WhatsApp, this year, more than 100 billion private messages were shared via WhatsApp globally within 24 hours. This number also includes 20 billion messages exchanged by users in India on 31 December. India has around 400 million WhatsApp users from its total of 1.5 billion plus users.

As per the company, out of the 100 billion messages that were exchanged, 12 billion were picture messages. According to WhatsApp, this is the largest number of messages sent out in a single day.

"WhatsApp’s end-to-end encryption ensures that only you and the person you're communicating with can read what's sent, and nobody else — not even WhatsApp. However, it seems fair to assume that a very large number of the messages sent on 31 December were wishing someone a ‘Happy New Year’," said the release.

Users also have an option to send occasion themed-WhatsApp stickers. These stickers are not provided by the app like GIFs, so users will have to download third-party apps to get these stickers.

WhatsApp introduced a huge number of features this year but the most popular five features of the year include text messaging, status, picture messaging, calling and voice notes.

It is also expected that WhatsApp might soon officially roll out dark mode for both android and iOS users.

