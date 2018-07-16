Monday, July 16, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 16 July, 2018 15:27 IST

WhatsApp working on new shortcut feature called Mark as Read

The user may also get an option of Mark as Read in the notification centre along with Reply.

WhatsApp has been incorporating a lot of features lately, like the users being able to chat without adding the contacts to their phonebook, admins of a group allowed to restrict sending messages of other non-admin members and chat filters for its business app in Android.

Now the messaging platform is supposedly testing a new shortcut feature called Mark as Read. This allows the users to mark chat as read directly from the Notification Centre.

The WhatsApp app logo is seen on a smartphone in this picture illustration taken September 15, 2017. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration - RC11C459CFA0

The WhatsApp app logo is seen on a smartphone in this picture illustration. Image: Reuters

This feature was spotted on the WhatsApp Android beta version 2.18.214, but don't panic if the feature isn't working on your phone as it isn't available yet. According to the report in WABetaInfo, due to development reasons, the feature is expected to undergo a lot of improvements before it is enabled for everyone.

So as per the report, essentially when the user will open a WhatsApp message in the Notification Centre, they would also get an option of Mark as Read.

Image: WABetainfo

Mark as Read feature. Image: WABetainfo

WhatsApp is also said to be working on another feature that would allow its users to mute a chat directly from the Notification Centre.

These updates are said to soon be rolling out for beta testing.

tags


latest videos

Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers

Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers
3 Awesome Space Exploration Apps | What The App

3 Awesome Space Exploration Apps | What The App
How to use Instagram Question Sticker in Insta Stories

How to use Instagram Question Sticker in Insta Stories
Oppo Find X first impressions

Oppo Find X first impressions
Caste system in the Silicon Valley #DailyDope

Caste system in the Silicon Valley #DailyDope
YouTube Incognito Mode for Android explained

YouTube Incognito Mode for Android explained
ASUS ZenFone 5Z Review

ASUS ZenFone 5Z Review
People are getting scammed by fake celeb profiles on social media #DailyDope

People are getting scammed by fake celeb profiles on social media #DailyDope
Robot-power in Chinese factories #DailyDope

Robot-power in Chinese factories #DailyDope
Bad news for social media influencers #DailyDope

Bad news for social media influencers #DailyDope

also see

WhatsApp

WhatsApp’s new update to bring ‘Mark as Read’ shortcut to notification centre

Jul 13, 2018

Fake News

WhatsApp begins testing 'suspicious link detection' feature to tackle fake news

Jul 06, 2018

FacebookStories

Facebook now lets you archive Stories like Instagram

Jul 06, 2018

WhatsApp

India asks WhatsApp to take steps for curbing the circulation of fake news

Jul 03, 2018

PUBG

PUBG Beta arrives on the Google Play Store, but it's already too late to join

Jul 11, 2018

Android P

Google rolls out Android P Beta 3 for the Pixel and Pixel 2 smartphone range

Jul 03, 2018

science

ISRO

ISRO successfully conducts ground test of high thrust Vikas Engine in Tamil Nadu

Jul 16, 2018

Space

Rare 'equal mass' double asteroid discovered orbiting each other, says NASA

Jul 16, 2018

ISRO

Over 130 companies show interest in ISRO's lithium-ion cell technology

Jul 15, 2018

NASA

NASA's coverage of Cassini spacecraft's final moments earns Emmy nomination

Jul 15, 2018