Friday, June 29, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 29 June, 2018 10:34 IST

WhatsApp enables a feature that lets group admins restrict sending messages

WhatsApp versions have to be updated to 2.18.201 for Android and version 2.18.70 for iOS users.

After recently enabling a feature that allows group admins only to change the subject, description, and information in a group, WhatsApp is now looking to provide admins more control of their groups.

WhatsApp logo seen in an illustration.

WhatsApp logo seen in an illustration.

As per a blog post by WABetaInfo, a source which closely tracks additions to WhatsApp's beta builds, group administrators will soon be able to restrict the ability to send messages only to other admins in the same group and not all the participants who are non-admins. This means that if the administrator does not want non-admins to send messages in a group, he can do so by enabling a toggle in the "Group settings" menu. WhatsApp will hide the chat text input bar for non-admins, showing a particular footer that alerts the user that he/she cannot send messages.

The feature is, however, for the time being, limited to only one option so the admin still cannot block individual rights of an individual to send messages. The blog post mentions that the current roll-out rate of the feature is very slow, so users will have to wait for a while before it shows up for everyone.

Users will require their WhatsApp version to be updated to 2.18.201 for Android and version 2.18.70 for iOS users. Older versions of the app might also get the feature but it is likely that newer versions will be better optimised. For those who just cannot wait for a wider rollout can update to the said version of the app and then reinstall the app after backing up all chats. This will ensure that the most updated configurations from the server are downloaded.

WhatsApp also recently announced a feature that allows senior group administrators to remove newer admins in the settings options. WhatsApp does seem to be trying out a number of small additions to give admins greater control of their respective groups.

tags


latest videos

Instagram's new features explained!

Instagram's new features explained!
World’s first 2-wheel drive electric motorcycle, The Ethec

World’s first 2-wheel drive electric motorcycle, The Ethec
Lenovo IdeaPad 330s and 530s | First Look

Lenovo IdeaPad 330s and 530s | First Look
iOS 12 public beta: First look

iOS 12 public beta: First look
Instagram IGTV: 8 problems the app should fix right away

Instagram IGTV: 8 problems the app should fix right away
How are the Monsoons predicted in India? | Tech2 Science

How are the Monsoons predicted in India? | Tech2 Science
BLOOD MOON 2018: Century’s longest total lunar eclipse to be seen on 27-28 July

BLOOD MOON 2018: Century’s longest total lunar eclipse to be seen on 27-28 July
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander launched at Rs 31.54 lacs in India

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander launched at Rs 31.54 lacs in India
FOR ART'S SAKE! This digital art museum in Tokyo has the most wondrous exhibits to see

FOR ART'S SAKE! This digital art museum in Tokyo has the most wondrous exhibits to see
IGTV from Instagram VS YouTube

IGTV from Instagram VS YouTube

also see

Group Calling

WhatsApp launches group audio and video call features on its Android beta app

Jun 22, 2018

WhatsApp

WhatsApp struggles to deal with the deluge of misinformation in India: Report

Jun 25, 2018

WhatsApp

WhatsApp confirms that its UPI payment service will have 24-hr customer support

Jun 25, 2018

WhatsApp

WhatsApp to update privacy policy ahead of the launch of its payments service

Jun 25, 2018

NewsTracker

WhatsApp reportedly working on desktop app for Windows

Jun 16, 2018

NewsTracker

Full support for UPI payments via WhatsApp appears to be rolling out in India

Jun 15, 2018

science

ISRO

Chandrayaan-2 to hunt for trillion-dollar-worth Helium-3 on Moon's surface

Jun 28, 2018

NavIC

NavIC frequency is too close to that of Wi-Fi, may cause interference: Study

Jun 28, 2018

Plastic Ban

Maharashtra plastic ban explained: Advantages, alternatives and the way ahead

Jun 28, 2018

Mars

Mars' crust hardened too soon for life to flourish on Red Planet: Study

Jun 28, 2018