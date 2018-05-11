It has been only a few days since Facebook’s developer conference, F8 2018, has just got over and reports of new features in its various apps, whether Facebook or acquired ones like Instagram or WhatsApp are coming up.

It has been reported that a chat filter and sticker album might be coming to WhatsApp. While the development team has just started working on a sticker album, a chat filter will come to the WhatsApp Business app for Android.

According to a WABetaInfo, the chat filter will only come on WhatsApp Business, as of now. Here, the user would be able to quickly search messages using the filters. The user has to tap on ‘Search’ bar which will show a filter icon. On pressing the filter icon, the options will appear, namely, unread chats, groups and broadcast lists.

There are no reports about this being featured in the standard app.

This would be helpful for businesses so that they do not miss out on potential customers. It is quite similar to Instagram which has also made changes keeping the business aspect in mind.

Instagram introduced Action Buttons where businesses would be able to keep in touch with potential customers by bringing their chats directly into the main inbox. It has also introduced various other features like “order”, “book” for travel bookings, setting an appointment or placing an order.

If the beta update comes, it would be available on version 2.18.84

Facebook is updating its business offerings on its various apps. More recently, Facebook even added a buy and sell option on its Marketplace feature in India. Facebook Marketplace now lets you book tickets and buy things online.