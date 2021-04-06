tech2 News Staff

WhatsApp is reportedly working on an ability that will allow chat history migration between iOS and Android devices. It was reported earlier that WhatsApp is working on multi-device support. As per a report by WABetaInfo, the ability of chat history migration between iOS and Android will help users when it comes to multi-device support. The report shares a screenshot of the feature that shows that WhatsApp will allow chat history migration from iOS app to Android app and vice versa.

According to the report, this feature is still under development and there is no confirmation as to when it will be available for the users.

In addition to this, WABetaInfo reported that WhatsApp is expected to roll out a feature through which users will be able to make colour changes within the app. WhatsApp is also working on the three-speed modules - testing 1.0x, 1.5x and 2.0x. It is also reported that the speed option will at the bottom of the voice note thumbnail. The feature is currently in the development stage. It will be released on Android and iOS.