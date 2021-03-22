tech2 News Staff

WhatsApp is expected to roll out a new audio message functionality for iOS users. As per a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is currently testing 1.0x, 1.5x and 2.0x playback speeds for audio messages on the platform. The report reveals that the feature is available on WhatsApp version 2.21.60.11 which is "not ready for the public" yet. The feature is likely to roll out for both Android and iOS users. The report has also shared a few screenshots to show the new feature.

Yesterday @WABetaInfo has announced that @WhatsApp was working on 3 different playback speeds for voice messages, on WhatsApp for Android.

Today the same screenshots are taken from WhatsApp for iOS.

The feature is under development. More details: https://t.co/jvq4kF2mzF pic.twitter.com/iyWnkCg3Ot — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) March 19, 2021

The screenshots suggest that the playback speed will be displayed at the bottom of the voice message. Users will be able to choose between the three playback speed options by tapping on the speed label of the voice message. Notably, the report reveals that the launch date of this new feature is not yet confirmed.

This rumoured feature is likely to help users who do not wish to waste too much time listening to long WhatsApp audio messages.